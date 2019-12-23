How to obtain tax credits retroactively for your electric vehicle

Loading...

Photo: Shutterstock

The bill of expenses approved by Congress this week does not offer tax exemptions for people interested in buying electric vehicles. But you have some retroactive tax credits that you can hook up if you already have one of these novel gadgets.

Here are your options:

You can get a 30% discount for the installation costs of an EV charging station (up to $ 1,000).

You can get a 10% credit on electric vehicles that have two or three wheels (up to $ 2,500).

You can get a credit of $ 4,000 for the purchase of a new electric fuel cell vehicle.

The retroactive extension covers from 2017 to 2019. In addition, the credit for vehicles with fuel cells is applicable until the end of 2020.

It is not a consolation prize if you were considering wasting an electric vehicle in 2020. While some members of Congress pressed to expand tax credits for electric vehicles, including a $ 7,500 credit for consumers who buy a new vehicle, the White House He warned that trying to do so would put the entire expense bill in danger.

If the retroactive extension sounds familiar, it is because this is not the first time that Congress has launched an advantage like this. In February 2018, the same tax credits listed above were extended for eligible purchases made in 2017.

The Electrek electric vehicle news website reports that if you wish to take advantage of any of these extended credits, you must submit modified statements for the corresponding year.

Fortunately, it is not difficult to file an amended statement. You will need a copy of the tax return you wish to modify as a reference, but the most difficult part is probably having to find a stamp to submit the form to the IRS.

. (tagsToTranslate) electric cars (t) tax credits (t) Cars (t) Two cents