How to master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound

We’ve all seen music producers, technicians, and recording artists huddled around mixing boards, adjusting nobs and sliders to achieve the exact sound they are looking for, but such refinement is not exclusive to the recording studio. In the past, the equalizer (EQ) has been modified with graphic EQs in component style, but for most devices that you encounter today, this is all done digitally.

EQ settings can now be found in everything from phones to wireless speakers, and even streaming services such as Spotify, but all too often in the form of secure presets. Understanding how an EQ works exactly and using it properly is a much elusive concept, and digital options with more depth than your typical “hip hop” setting can be just as intimidating or confusing as rows of physical sliders.

Equalizers bring the power of sculpture within reach, and as they say, great responsibility comes with great responsibility. And while an EQ is not super power, it can bring you closer to the sound you want from your equipment … if you know what you are doing, and you search our top-to-bottom guide to EQ.

Why do I want to use an EQ?

Electronics manufacturers have their own ideas about how a gear should sound, but with EQ you can give your opinion. We also cannot always listen to music in ideal environments. Many of us listen to music during commuting or during sports, where the shape of the room or ambient noise can each have a nasty effect on how our music sounds. An EQ can help.

The music you listen to also plays a factor. Not only do the natural sounds of the track respond uniquely at different EQ levels, but in the case of digital music you may also have to cover imperfections introduced by certain file compression formats that may affect overall audio quality. With these variables in play, an EQ plays an invaluable role for anyone who is serious about their jam. This allows you to take out the distinctive shine of top hat cymbals that are otherwise drowned out by a dominant vocal song, or even help soften the narrator’s voice in an audiobook.

Maybe you have a baszware headphone that you need to temper a bit. Or maybe you listen to a lot of EDM, but the treble is too sharp and needs to be withdrawn. Whether you are looking for more punch, a warmer sound or bass that will rattle you from the inside, an EQ can help you choose the sound that suits you best.

What does an equalizer do?

In the most basic definition, an equalizer manipulates frequencies. The technology first started out as a piece of analog electronics that was initially used in recording studios before it made its way to the house. Whether analog or digital, an EQ is used to adjust various elements of sound to achieve an end result that appeals to the listener.

You can associate EQ with effects such as reverb or echo, or popular EQ presets such as “Rock”, “Jazz” or “Concert”, among other things built into popular devices and headphones. But the type of EQ we are talking about simply offers control over the different sound registers to achieve a refined result. If used correctly, EQ can smooth out audio for just the right touch, whether that means adding some beef to the low end, taking a bite of the treble or something in between.

The graphical EQ – which we will focus on for most of our walkthrough – looks like a graph (no kidding!) With frequencies on one axis and decibels (dB) on the other. From left to right you will find ‘sliders’ with which you can adjust certain frequency bands up or down along the dB scale. Bass frequencies start on the left, with midrange frequencies in the middle and treble on the far right (like a piano).

If you already have a good understanding of what frequencies and decibels are, you can proceed to the “Playing with your EQ” section, or even our “Parametric EQ” study (if you are a heavy batter). If this is not the case, the following excerpt from Acoustics 101 will probably come in handy.

frequencies

All sounds – all you hear – are essentially vibrations that we can visualize as waves moving up and down at different speeds or frequencies. The faster the wave moves, the higher the pitch. For example, bass frequencies such as those heard in a hip-hop groove move very slowly, while higher tones (treble) such as the sound of a triangle move very quickly.

Each pitch that a musical instrument plays has a core frequency measured in Hertz (Hz), which can be compared to a speedometer for the waveform. Hertz measures how often (i.e., the frequency) a wave completes an up and down cycle in 1 second. If the wave moves up and down 50 seconds in a second, it is expressed as 50Hz. A person can belong to the theoretical limit of 20Hz to 20kHz (20,000 cycles). In reality, however, most human hearing exceeds around 15 kHz or 16 kHz – the older you are, the fewer treble you can hear.

All the sound you’ll ever hear lives in this 20Hz to 20kHz zone, so those are the songs that will border your typical EQ. Most of the pitches that your ears really focus on fall between 60Hz and 4kHz – that’s the flesh of the sound. The highest note of a piano, for example, lives at 4,186 Hz (approximately 4.2 kHz). There are also sounds called overtones, and an EQ will also affect them. These sounds – which are mainly in the range of 10 kHz to 14 kHz – are not something that your ears naturally hear, but they have an effect on the sound as a whole, so it is important to keep this in mind when you that part of the triple band.

Decibels (dB)

The decibel (dB) is the unit of measurement used to express the volume level or the loudness. When you move a slider up or down on an EQ, you increase or decrease the loudness of that particular frequency. It is important to know that small dB adjustments can have a big effect on the sound, so be careful. It is wise to start with a change from 1 dB to 2 dB and to go up or down from there. Since decibels use a logarithmic scale, a 5 dB or 10 dB change represents a dramatic increase or decrease in a certain frequency band.

Play with your EQ

Finally the fun part! Now that you have a grip on what your EQ does, it’s time to play with adjustments. Go ahead and start playing some music you know, raise your EQ and move a few sliders up or down to hear in action what you have read about. You will soon notice that small adjustments can have a pretty wild effect on how things sound. Below we give some clues about how we can approach things.

Almost every professional sound engineer will tell you that the first thing you want to try with EQ is to lower the level of a frequency instead of raising others around it. By expanding too many frequencies, the music can sound confused, and with a small shift here and there you can subtract a bit of the annoying sound and get closer to what you’re looking for. This does not mean that an increase in the frequency range is sometimes not necessary, but you must always start subtracting. Also remember that any change in EQ not only affects the frequency range that you have chosen, but also how the rest of the frequencies interact.

You may notice that it takes a while after making an adjustment to hear the result. This is normal. It is also normal that you may have to increase the overall volume after reducing the number of frequencies. For example, if you generally want more bass and treble, you can lower some of the mid-tone sliders and raise the volume slightly to see what you think of the result. Not entirely good? Then it’s time to become more focused with your adjustments, and for that you need to know how each frequency sounds. At the end of this article we have a guide for you that describes things pretty nicely.

What about EQ presets?

EQ presets such as “Rock” and “Jazz” are a fast and dirty way to achieve a different kind of sound without much effort. While these may not give you the exact sound you’re looking for, they can be useful to get you started. You may want to start with a preset and then adjust it until it is just right. Some equalizers, such as those built into iTunes and Apple Music desktop versions (but only if you use Mac OSX Catalina, because the iOS version only has presets), show you what the frequency curve looks like when you select a preset. This can help you understand what different EQ settings can do for you.

Parametric EQ

Parametric EQ Cakewalk

Parametric EQs are tricky, involved and not for the faint of heart or inexperienced users. They are generally reserved for recording / mixing, but they sometimes appear in apps for speakers or headphones. The use of a parametric EQ involves directing frequencies with a band of about five to seven movable control points set along the aforementioned happy 20Hz to 20kHz frequency spectrum. Each of the points is visualized along the X / Y axis; the vertical plane stands for loudness (in decibels), the horizontal plane for frequency. In the digital realm, a parametric EQ is a bit like the old arcade game Galaga, where the movable EQ points work like your cannon. (Fortunately there are no falling aliens.) With us so far?

Q – it’s not just the Star Trek man

Each of those EQ points is equipped with three controllable parameters: primary frequency, gain or boost of the frequency and bandwidth of the frequency, also referred to here as “Q”. We start with the simplest and work up to a higher level.

The primary frequency is, simply, the actual frequency that affects you. You will normally find which EQ point is closest to the frequency that you want to raise or lower, and then move it to the exact location you want for the desired effect. By turning the boost or gain knob up or down, you determine how much you increase or decrease the frequency you choose in decibels.

Bandwidth or Q is the most technically challenging parameter to understand, but in practice it is fairly simple. (Technically, bandwidth and Q are defined differently in the broader scheme, but for our purposes they may as well be one and the same.) In the simplest terms, Q (as we refer to from here on) indicates how wide the strip is of the frequency spectrum that you will influence. A wider Q influences a wider band of frequencies, a narrower offers more targeted equalization.

When you turn the Q knob, you can see your frequency point swell or shrink. Narrower Q is great for raising or lowering a very specific frequency – this is what you would use when trying to eliminate an unwanted resonance, for example. Conversely, a wider Q influences a larger amount of frequencies – usually up to 10Hz above and below – making it more like an ax versus a scalpel. That said, the primary frequency is always the hardest hit. In general, a narrower Q is best for cutting frequencies and a wider Q is better for boosting, but there are no hard and fast rules.

Plank or notch?

In addition (see, we told you that it is involved), some EQ points in a parametric equalizer can be switched from Notch (the default setting for most control points) to Plank. Plank essentially eliminates all frequencies below or above the point you select, somewhat like a frequency clip. As such, Plank is reserved for the lowest and highest control points on your equalizer.

In practice, with Shelf you can set a point, for example, at the bottom of your EQ where only frequencies higher than that point can pass (that is called a high pass filter). You can also set a high-end point where only frequencies below your selected point can pass (a low-pass filter). Confusing right? It may help to just think of it as Lord of the Rings’ Gandalf sticking his staff at the Shelf EQ point. For the high-pass filter, Gandalf does not stop letting the bass pass: “Bass will not pass!” For the low pass filter on the other hand, it stops all frequencies above your selected point to get through: “Treble will not pass!”

It is very involved, but the best way to learn is simply to experiment. The freedom assigned by a parametric EQ is extremely useful in certain situations, so that you can adjust your equalization and your sound.

Hands-off headphones EQ

Now that your head is probably running with the complexity of parametric EQ, we finally wanted to discuss an automagic solution from Sonarworks. Sonarworks sound processing studio is already being used in more than 20,000 recording studios and more recently the company has developed for headphones.

Like Sonarworks’ studio software, True-Fi – and SoundID, the natural artificial intelligence-driven evolution of technology – is designed to adapt to frequency dips and peaks in the specific sound signature of your headphones for a flatter, more create linear sound reproduction. Choose your perfect sound even further with a short series of audio tests that can tune your audio based on your individual hearing power.

Tailor-made for each headset, True-Fi always updates its bank with supported headphones that work with more than 360 different brand names at the time of publication. Although it is usually hands-off, you can slightly adjust the settings, including bass control, and even adjust your age to account for hearing loss.

We want to emphasize that we generally still prefer to adjust our own EQ manually, but we are also thoroughly impressed with True-Fi in practice, and for those who just want to set it up and forget, this is a feasible one option for your headphones. Even better, the mobile app is now in early access, and the same for SoundID, so you can preview the benefits on the world’s most popular played devices and your favorite headphones.

Focus your efforts

As promised, we’ve given a frequency spectrum breakdown to help you get your head around what sounds live where. If you are ever dumbfounded, this guide can help you go to the offensive (or lean) frequency to help you make a more effective adjustment. Below are guidelines, not set rules, and your own auditory input makes this process all the more personal and enjoyable. And that’s the point: have fun!

Sub-bass: 20Hz to 50Hz

Although people can technically hear to the depths of this register, most of these frequencies are less cerebral and more intestinal sensitive. Somewhere in the middle of this register, your subwoofer makes that creepy sound of deep space in scifi movies, and these frequencies can add a serious, unearthly force. However, you would very rarely want to add more of this sound, and removing it from here can give the music more general clarity.

Bass: 50Hz to 200Hz

Most of the time a solid hip-hop groove starts at or around 60Hz. The fundamental, grand lower register that spouts out of your subwoofer rests in this domain, including the heavy thrust of the kick drum and even lower tom drums and bass guitar. On the way to the 200Hz line the very lowest thrust of acoustic guitars, piano, vocals, lower brass and strings starts to influence. If the music is too heavy or not heavy enough down, a small adjustment can help here.

Upper bass to lower midtones: 200Hz to 800Hz

Rising above 200Hz begins to tackle the lighter side of the low end. This area is where the fleshy body of an instrument hangs. Adding EQ volume around the center of this spectrum can add a little oomph to richer tones, including the underside of vocals, deeper notes from synthesizers, low brass and piano, and some golden tones from the underside of an acoustic guitar. By slightly lowering the level here, you can free up some space and open the sound. If you go to the 800Hz range, you will influence the instruments, give more weight by adding or relieve the load with subtraction.

Mid range: 800Hz to 2kHz

This area is touchy and can change the sound quickly. Braking in this region can eliminate the fragile sound of instruments. Adding some juice, especially towards the top, can give things a metallic touch and can quickly wear out your ears when you push it.

Upper midtones: 2 kHz to 4 kHz

As mentioned above, this register is where your ears are focused. By adding or subtracting here, the click of higher instruments can be quickly increased or decreased. Sounds like the puppet of bow, and the brash blare of a trumpet can all be influenced here. If you add a little push here, you can give more clarity to vocal consonances, as well as acoustic and electric guitar and piano.

Presence / sibilance register: 4 kHz to 7 kHz

This is usually referred to as the presence zone and includes the highest range of pitches produced by most natural instruments. By raising the bottom of this scale, the music can sound more forward, as if it is being pushed a little closer to your ears. By doing this, you can open the sound and push instruments away for more depth. The top of this region is also responsible for the sharp hiss “s” of singing, known as sibilance. If sharp consonants jump up at you like biting a snake, reducing a few dB from about 5 kHz to 7 kHz can solve the problem and save you some pain and suffering.

Brilliance / sparkle register: 7kHz to 12kHz

Raising or lowering the level at the bottom of this register can help bring some liveliness and clarity, adding a tighter attack and a clearer sound. If things are a bit too sharp or cause some pain after too long listening, lowering the bottom of this registry can help a lot. To the top is where things begin to spread in a less tangible definition, away from what you can hear and more to what you can feel. That glittering resonance at the tip of a pelvic accident floats around in the areas of this space.

Open air: 12 kHz to 16 kHz

Once you have arrived here, things will become more subjective. The lower registers continue to influence the higher overtones of instrumentation, and synth effects of electronic music can also jump around in that region. If you go further up, it’s more about creating a more spatial, more open sound. There are few points where you want to influence the sound around 14 kHz or higher – many older listeners will not even be able to hear these sounds. If you want to stimulate a little space in the clock tower of the music, you can add a level here. However, too much will cause things to sound synthetic.

