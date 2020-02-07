How to master the most difficult way of driving

Nothing is more challenging than having sites on unknown roads. But there is a whole training school dedicated to this type of driving and it is a bit of a dying art.

This is of course a rally. Now modern meetings are done with the help of pacenotes. Driver and co-driver crews will ride a route before they become hot in competition and make notes of everything that awaits them. Bumps, stones, tops, the severity of each turn, the length of each turn.

But that kind of route preparation – recce – takes time. A whole day! Rallies did not eat much of everyone’s schedule in the past. It was not so long ago that rallies usually ran without pacenotes and only with the simplest route books. Just enough to prevent people from getting lost, at least if they knew how to get from A to B.

But the last major international rally that ran this way was in the mid-80s. Since then, reading a road has become less a practice and more an art, a dying art.

That said, even in the current pacenotes format, rally crews are still getting lost, co-drivers lose their place in their notes and a driver is supposed to be “blind”. The best rally drivers will still have good eyes to read a road, even one they’ve never driven before.

Wyatt Knox is indeed one of the best rally drivers in the country, a former 2WD national champion and a current expert who works at the Team O’Neil Rally School. I now even look at a plaque from the Forest Rally in New England 2014, in which Wyatt drove me, a first co-driver, to win our class more than half of the event. He has some silverware for me. Me! I am an idiot.

In any case, Wyatt has compiled a small video lesson about reading an unknown road. You can sit with him while he goes through every turn. You will hear that although Wyatt only drives on an open road, he still turns in the same way as you would when walking a recce. Each corner is given a number and relevant details are also indicated. There is some standardization, some analysis.

Wyatt follows the tree line on a basic level. The hole in the trees in front of him also tells him which way the road is going. He can generally expect the road to continue where the trees are not. no one in the New Hampshire DOT is going to steer a road through a forest; they are clearing a road. A wall of trees in front of you can be a tightening turn, information you get before it becomes a surprise. Surprises mean crashes.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-wqVLxmW2eVI&start=0" data-chomp-id="wqVLxmW2eVI" data-recommend-id="youtube://wqVLxmW2eVI" id="youtube-wqVLxmW2eVI" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

But there is much more than that. Wyatt’s eyes do a lot of work. They scan the road for bumps and potholes, things that cause the car to behave unusually, disrupt it for a turn and steer you into a tree. Looking for peaks that light up the car before cornering and use them instead as places to look far ahead on the road, in sections that may have poor visibility when you’re in the middle of it.

Note that turning a new road can mean a completely different surface. You may be on a road that is now being maintained poorly, or is smoother or rougher. Even something like a narrower road needs to be noticed and warned, not only because your margin of error is smaller, but your visibility is limited.

The point I draw from this is not so much the perceptions that Wyatt makes, but that he makes them clear. The road as he sees it, goes from an unknown part to a series of bends, pits, obstacles, challenges. Everything is categorized. The act of perception becomes an act of classification. Demystified, actually.

it is the uncertainty that you catch. Nothing in this video describes speeding for your circumstances, nothing that would only flash you through a blind spot to see a truck coming the other way. It is something to ward off that and take out any surprise.

If that fear, surprise ever caught you, watch the entire video and also read our pacenotes manuals.

