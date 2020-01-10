How to manually set the time on your Apple Watch

Loading...

Do you love your Apple Watch but want to personalize your experience by manually adjusting the time like on an analog watch? Read on to find out how to advance your Apple Watch by a custom duration.

If you want your Apple Watch to be an accurate watch, you don’t have to do anything. Its default behavior is to automatically adjust the time and will adjust itself for daylight saving time and time zone changes.

However, if you want to set the time manually on your Apple Watch, you can advance it from 1 minute to 59 minutes.

How to set the time on your Apple Watch

If you decide to advance your Apple Watch, only the watch face will be affected. All notifications and alerts for Calendar and Reminders apps, etc. will take place right now.

Open settings on your Apple Watch Swipe or scroll down to The clock Press on +0 min Use the digital crown to advance your watch Tap Together

Here’s what these steps look like:

You can now advance your Apple Watch up to 59 minutes.

