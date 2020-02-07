How to make your jewelry more ethical

Although it is always tempting to buy new jewelry, it is certainly an area where you can be more sustainable by investing in the pieces that you already have. For example, I had some old diamonds from my deceased grandmother’s ring that I wanted to use to make a new one (at a fraction of the cost of buying new ones).

I enlisted the help of E.C. One, which has been a fixture in Clerkenwell’s Exmouth Market for 22 years. It was founded by Jos and Alison Skeates in 1997 and includes famous customers such as Madonna, Kate Moss and Grayson Perry.

More importantly, it is committed to ethical jewelry, and last year won ethical jewelry business of the year at the UK Jewelery Awards, when it also became a registered Benefit Corporation, which is the most in-depth analysis of environmental and social impact from a company.

So I thought I’d ask them how we can all be a little more sustainable with our jewelry.

Clean your jewelry

To ensure that your jewelry withstands the test of time, make sure that you clean jewelry made of silver, gold and platinum with a soft toothbrush, lukewarm water and washing-up liquid. Avoid tangles and chains by storing jewelry in a jewelry box and making sure that jewelry of different metals does not touch each other.

Check for wear

Just like anything that wears out jewelry, stone settings can become looser and buckles become weaker, for example. Check your jewelry over time to make sure that the piece is not damaged and take it to your local jeweler to have it assessed and to repair any damage. The beauty of jewelry is that it is made to stand the test of time and can be solved more often than not by a professional.

Take your jewelry off

Take your jewelry off while swimming or bathing, because pearls, cameos, amber, emeralds, tanzanite and opals are affected by water, chlorine and sunlight, not to mention abrasive sand on the beach. Not to mention, you could lose it in the sea!

Get your jewelry plated

Most designer jewelry brands offer a top-up gold plating service that covers worn parts of your well-worn gold-plated jewelry.

Rework old heirlooms

When it comes to solid gold jewelry, why not work with your favorite designer to have some of your old and unworn pieces converted into something more modern. Gold does not lose its value – on the contrary even – and gems can be reworked into new styles and settings.

Check the origin of what you buy

Asking questions! When buying a designer jewelry brand or jeweler, ask where the materials come from. Renowned jewelery designers and stores can tell you where the piece was made and the origin of the materials used.

Use recycled gold or silver

Recycled gold and silver is a great option for jewelry because it already exists and therefore means that no further damage will be done to the environment and landscape by mining – a great choice for anyone who is worried about our planet!

Ask for fair trade gold

Fairtrade Gold supports craft mining communities in Peru and Africa by ensuring that the miners receive a fair price for their gold; have the right safety equipment and fair working conditions. Miners also receive an annual premium that is spent on health care, education, and community and environmental projects.

Check if diamonds are responsible

Be sure to ask your jeweler if all of their diamonds are mined responsibly – there are many sustainable options such as lab-grown diamonds, Canada Mark diamonds, recycled diamonds from antique jewelry and at least diamonds obtained through the Kimberley process.

Buy locally

Why not support jewelers and designers in creating pieces in your home city? This means that the jewelry is made locally and therefore has a smaller carbon footprint because they did not have to travel from China or Thailand, where many large jewelry is made.

Clean your gems

To take good care of your gems, you should ask your jeweler how to clean them and which situations you can avoid when you wear them. For example, some common and loved gems such as opal, emerald, and tanzanite are quite soft, which means that you must be careful when wearing them.

Take care of your pearls

Pearl jewelry is currently very popular, but special attention must be paid to wearing pearls. Our advice is “put your pearls last” to prevent your pearls or hair spray from spraying on your pearls, which can over time damage and make them brittle and prone to breaking.