How to make your car photos stand out for less than $ 100

Photos: Justin Westbrook

People love to photograph cars. Who can blame them? The trend today seems to be super uniform and ugly HDR photos, or excessively processed dark images with too much contrast. If you want your car photos to stand out for being cheap, it's time to look at some filters.

We have already analyzed the effects of the common ND filter or polarizer, which can help your camera to "see" through the windshield and windows of your car, and also to match the reflections in the paint job. But I'm here to suggest another lens filter, no, not a filter like the things you slide on Instagram. I'm talking about the piece of physical glass that inspired those digital imitations.

I've been photographing cars for Jalopnik for a long time. One day I realized that cars have lights. Using my extensive knowledge of YouTube videos of random photography, I also realized that you can buy some filters that are specifically affected by strong lights in the image. So I decided to try one.

Earlier this year, I bought what is called a "Pro Mist" filter. It is basically a piece of glass that is screwed on the front of the camera lens, and thanks to a special coating and / or texture, any light that passes through the filter becomes exponentially brighter. It should be quite obvious in the sample images filled with this article.

In the photos above and below, watch the white letters "CALSONIC" pick up the stage lights and begin to shine. The reflections on the chrome wheels are also softened, and any strong source of light, such as those on the roof of the building, is ejected in soft, bright orbs instead of stars or hard spots.

I chose the New York Auto Show to test the filter for the first time, since I knew that the stage lights would emit thousands of micro lights outside the car surfaces and would have a pretty good effect if everything worked. I think so, but you know the judge.

All these photos were taken on a Canon 5D Mark II with a Nikon F-mount F2 35mm lens on an adapter. I took all the photos quite open, between F2 and F5.6. The larger its opening (the lower F number, such as F2), the more effect the filter will have.

Even outside of direct light, or without strong sources of light in the image, there is still a softening effect on the images, such as this one of a semi-bright wheel:

And I think the background of these review photos of the Range Rover Velar at sunset looks pretty cool thanks to the filter too:

I should also tell you that there are multiple intensities of "Pro Mist" filters. I bought a 1/2 filter, which is quite strong compared to the other options. You can commonly find it in 1, 1/2, 1/4, 1/8, 1 being a strong fog and brightness in the light sources and 1/8 being a minimal impact.

There are also variations of the coatings, including Black Pro Mist and Warm Black Pro Mist, among others. The Black Pro Mist filter is a bit more common for filmmakers, since it generally has a more general impact on the image, reduces overall contrast, eliminates severe light sources and adds what some call a "movie" appearance. It is not granulated in any way, instead, the Black Pro Mist only seems to reduce some of the hardness of a digital sensor.

Luckily for us, Tiffen has put together a great video of several varieties of Pro Mist filters so you can see exactly what impact it has compared to other filters and filter resistors:

One of the biggest benefits of using a Pro Mist or Black Pro Mist filter does not necessarily have to do specifically with cars, but both are well known for matching skin tones. The subtle softness that they add to the image helps reduce skin folds and uncomfortable shadows, making people look softer and slightly retouched in a very natural way. I think this also helps with car painting, but that can be my imagination.

Anyway, you can find these filters at any major camera store or online at retailers such as Adorama, B&H or Amazon.

To be honest, I don't love using this filter all the time. Sometimes, the effect, especially in my quite intense 1/2 filter, may become too much, as in these photos:

Also, keep in mind how the effect can be seen in the brightest cars, where your paint jobs capture more light than the darker cars. You may not want the entire car to shine too much:

But again, when the effect works, I really like it. When it is not, it is mainly because I bought a fairly strong intensity of the filter.

Let me know if you have one of these filters, or what else you do to make your picture stand out from the other nerds on Instagram! I always want to learn more. And, of course, show us what you have.

Final tips:

Light on. You need light to have the right effect. Make sure the car's heads and tails are on, and consider parking with strong lighting or setting your own.

Let it get dark. The filter loses its effect if there is too much ambient light, so keep that in mind.

Know when it is too much. I would say that my 1/2 filter is a bit too much most of the time, and it's only good sometimes. This is less than ideal. I would advise some of you who do not want such a strong look to look for something closer to 1/8, and I wish I had obtained the Black Pro Mist.

Have fun. 🙂

