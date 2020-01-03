How to make a tree with fractals

Loading...

Anyway, the thing to note here is how it works: I created a function called "pfact" to perform the operations, and the definition of the function is actually called ( at line 11). It’s recursion. By creating this nested structure, we can perform elaborate calculations using very little code. It is quite amazing that it works.

Recursion in nature

What about fractals? Fractals are patterns that look the same on different scales. You find them everywhere in nature. Look at a coastline: it is full of bays, rivers and peninsulas. If you zoom in on a small section, is it more fluid? No, up close, you see the same serrated shapes on a smaller scale.

This self-similarity can also be observed in trees. If you leave the trunk and go up, it divides into several parts – we call these branches. If you follow one of these branches, it also divides in a similar way to the previous branch. Each branch of the tree itself has a smaller tree shape. So a tree is like a fractal. This means that we can model a tree using fractals.

I think we are ready for a tree fractal. I'm going to show you how to do this fractal with GlowScript Python. Of course, there are other options. Maybe you prefer to do it with Python and Turtle? Here is a nice tutorial for that.

Here is the basic plan of this tree fractal:

Start at a certain point and move a certain distance in a certain direction.

At this point, create a branch. Turn an angle to the right, then repeat the previous step with a shorter distance. (Recursion!)

Now go back and turn left to make the other branch. (Recursion again.)

You probably won't really understand this code until you break it. So here it is, this is my first tree fractal. Run this, then change some things. If you click on the pencil icon, you can see the code and edit it.

A quick note on vectors and cylinders. Since each branch is a three-dimensional cylinder, parts of the code can be confusing. When you create a cylinder in GlowScript Python, you need two things: a start position (a vector in 3D space) and another vector that points from the start to the end of the cylinder. In the code, this pointing vector is the variable a – it is this vector that pivots in each branch.

Branching out

Enough about vectors – let's do some cool stuff! What if I want to make my tree more like a tree? Here are some things I can change:

. (tagsToTranslate) Point physics (t) Python trees (t) mathematics (t)