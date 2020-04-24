How to make a martini with Stanley Tucci, another soothing video

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WffNA8PoEjs (/ embedded)

It’s only been a few days since Stanley Tucci translated the internet into his utterly depressing Negroni tutorial. If you missed it, you really have to watch it.

Fortunately, we didn’t have to wait long for another bite at the cherry proverb (maraschino, of course). She is back, doing a martini this time in the Late Late and it can be relaxing and oh so relaxing. Tucci announced the cocktail hour is at 5 p.m. every night in his household. So, wrong, we’ll come as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

“We can’t shake it, we’re really going to work it out,” Tucci begins. “It’s the opposite of what James Bond wants.” A brave choice, you might say.

He starts by taking some ice and placing it inside the shaker. Tucci recommends adding a half shot of vermouth – but you can add more if you like – before giving it a good stir.

Vermouth is now infused with ice, so your next step is to use a strainer to pour vermouth. Next up: vodka. “We made one shot … really like two shots,” Tucci said. Pour it over the ice with vermouth. Then stir again.

Then, just let it sit for a minute or so. Give it another little stir. Using your strainer, pour it into a martini glass, grab your lemon rind and rub it around the edge of the glass before plugging it into your drink.

Cheers, Stanley!

