How to look: Steelers vs. Ravens, 4:25 p.m.

By
Gregory Houk
-
0
20
How to look: Steelers vs. Ravens, 4:25 p.m.
Loading...

BALTIMORE – Looking to the beginning …

Who: Steelers (8-7) vs. Crows (13-2)
When: 4:25 p.m.
Where: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: KDKA, CBS
Radio: 102.5 WDVE, ESPN Pittsburgh
Satelite: SiriusXM 225, Internet 826
Forecast: 54 degrees, 40% chance of rain
Open lots: 12:25 p.m.
It will open: 2:25 p.m.
Open doors: 2:25 p.m.
• Scoreboard: NFL Game Center
• Probabilities: MyBookie.AG

THE INJURY REPORT

Steelers: RB James Conner (quadruple, out), C Maurkice Pouncey (knee out)

Crows: RB Mark ingram (ankle, out), WR Marquise Brown (disease, questionable), TE Mark Andrews (ankle, questionable), CB Jimmy Smith (NIR, questionable), CB Marcus Peters (chest, questionable), S Earl thomas (NIR, questionable)

To continue reading, log in to your account:

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here