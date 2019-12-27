How to look | Penguins against predators, 8:08 p.m., TV, radio, broadcast

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Looking forward to face …
• Who: Penguins (21-11-4) vs. Predators (18-12-6)
• When: 8:08 p.m. Oriental
• Where: Bridgestone Arena
• Goalkeepers: Tristan Jarry (11-5, 1.86) or Matt murray (10-6-4, 2.91) vs. Pekka Rinne (13-5-3, 2.93) or Juuse Saros (5-7-3, 3.03)
• TV: AT&T Sports Net, Fox Sports Tennessee
• Radio: 105.9 The X
• Streaming: NHL.tv
• satelite: SiriusXM 222, Internet 942
STARTUP
The three-day Christmas vacation of the NHL, which ended five days for penguins just out of their trip to western Canada, comes to an end today. They will have a skate game day at 12:30 p.m. This, with the Predators hitting the ice an hour before. The confrontation is at 8:08. Then both teams will fly to Pittsburgh to complete the house and home tomorrow night.
I have all your coverage below. Dave Molinari, Taylor Haase and Matt Sunday will have those of tomorrow.
