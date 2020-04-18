How to Look at ‘One World: Alongside one another at Home’

Woman Gaga is set to bring some of the world’s most common artists and celebs together for a evening of tunes to benefit coronavirus (COVID-19) relief with One Planet: Together at Home.

The party is set to choose place on Saturday (April 18) at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT in partnership with the Entire world Overall health Group and World wide Citizen that will benefit the Entire world Health Organization’s Solidarity Response Fund.

The international telecast will air on CBS, ABC and NBC from 8 PM – 10 PM ET. The digital stream will be accessible from 2 PM ET – 8 PM ET on Fb, Instagram, Apple, Amazon Primary Online video, TIDAL, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo and YouTube. The telecast will be hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and and Jimmy Kimmel.

The musical lineup features Gaga, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Celine Dion, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Maren Morris, Adam Lambert, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Hozier, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, Kesha, Liam Payne, Lizzo, Niall Horan, Sam Smith, amongst many other people.

Celebrities established to make an overall look contain Oprah Winfrey, Invoice Gates, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ellen DeGeneres, Lili Reinhart, LL Neat J, Matthew McConaughey, David Beckham, and lots of additional.

Admirers can take the pledge to keep at house to cease the spread of COVID-19 on World Citizen’s internet site. Earlier each day livestream performances from artists are also out there on the web site.

Stars Who Were being Examined for the Coronavirus