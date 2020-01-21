How to know if you actually get Dolby Atmos sound

With its object-based sound system, Dolby Atmos is now the high-water mark for surround sound at home. Although it took some time to hit, the format is now supported by Ultra HD Blu-ray discs and streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney +. So if you have Dolby Atmos speakers, a Dolby Atmos-compatible AV receiver and access to Dolby Atmos content, you should hear Dolby Atmos sound, right?

Well, it turns out, no – at least not necessarily. To understand if your Atmos system delivers true Atmos sound – and not just real, really good 5.1.2 or 7.1.2 surround – you need to understand how Dolby Atmos works with all your media sources and components. It’s a bit technical, but we’re going to make it as simple as possible.

What is Dolby Atmos exactly?

Dolby Atmos is not a soundtrack at all. It is metadata used by compatible audio equipment to determine which speakers reproduce certain sounds. A good example is when a helicopter flies over in a movie. Without Atmos information, the sound of the helicopter is embedded in one or more surround sound channels. But that also applies to all other sounds that you hear.

With Dolby Atmos, the helicopter is treated as its own separate object and a Dolby Atmos receiver can use that information to separate the helicopter sound from the background noise and move it independently from one speaker to another. The result is a very convincing 3D placement of sounds.

And what about Dolby Atmos Music?

Although it still only gets a hold on streaming music services, Dolby Atmos Music does for music what Dolby Atmos does for movies. It’s impressive when you hear it, but only a few very specific devices support it so far. Here is our full explanation about Dolby Atmos Music.

So if Dolby Atmos is only metadata, what do I listen to?

As we said, Dolby Atmos is not sound, it is information about sound. That information transports on top of existing surround sound signals. At the moment, Dolby Atmos can only do this with two types of surround sound:

Dolby TrueHD

Dolby Digital Plus

Dolby TrueHD is a non-compressed format with a very high bandwidth that is currently only available on Blu-ray discs. It can only be sent via an HDMI cable, from a Blu-ray player to an AV receiver, TV or a soundbar that can go through the video. The combination of Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD is the best possible surround sound you can get at home.

Dolby Digital Plus is a compressed format with lower bandwidth that is optimized for use with streaming services and functions such as B-D Live. It is currently supported by a wide range of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones and streaming boxes such as Apple TV and Roku. Dolby Atmos about Dolby Digital Plus will be the way most people experience Atmos.

It is not only the format used by Netflix and Amazon, but it is also the only version of Atmos that is compatible with HDMI ARC (more on this later).

Files, apps and hardware

The tricky thing about Dolby Atmos is that to make it work, every ingredient in your home theater setup must support Atmos. In other words:

The movie you are playing – be it physical, downloaded – or streamed must be encoded with Dolby Atmos (via Dolby TrueHD or Dolby Digital Plus).

The hardware on which you play it must be able to decode Dolby Atmos or transfer it to a Dolby Atmos-compatible sound system without changing it. This is known as “pass-through”.

The app that you use, e.g. Plex, Netflix, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, etc. Must be able to deliver Dolby Atmos data to your playback device.

And of course your TV, AV receiver or soundbar must be compatible with Dolby Atmos, if that’s the device you use to hear audio.

Another possible gotcha: just because your favorite app supports Dolby Atmos on device X, this does not necessarily mean that it is also supported on device Y. For example, Plex that runs on an Nvidia Shield TV can pass Atmos via Dolby TrueHD and more Dolby Digital Plus, but Plex on an Apple TV 4K can only process Atmos via Dolby Digital Plus, and Plex on a 4th generation Apple TV can completely handle Dolby Atmos don’t pass.

If you play an Atmos encoded Ultra HD Blu-ray on an Ultra HD Blu-ray player connected to an Atmos-compatible TV, soundbar or AV receiver via HDMI, we can virtually guarantee that you will receive the full Dolby Atmos experience. We cannot say the same about some other device combinations.

Here are a few examples where you will not get a Dolby Atmos sound:

Play an Atmos-encoded Netflix movie on an Apple TV HD (4th generation, non-4K) connected to an Atmos-compatible A / V receiver. In this scenario, the Apple TV is the weakest link: it does not support Dolby Atmos. You are limited to 5.1 Dolby Digital Plus surround sound.

Play all Dolby Digital Plus Atmos encoded content on a Roku Streaming Stick + connected to a TV with Dolby Atmos support, with an Atmos soundbar connected via optical cable. The obstacle here is the optical connection to the soundbar. You have Atmos content on a device that can support Atmos, on a TV that can go through Atmos, but because you use an optical cable instead of HDMI-ARC, the TV must down-convert the audio to Dolby Digital 5.1 (also known as EAC), because optical connections cannot meet the higher bandwidth requirements of Dolby Digital Plus.

Use the built-in Plex client on an LG OLED TV to play a movie encoded with Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Atmos, with an Atmos soundbar connected via HDMI ARC. This is really frustrating – all sources and components are suitable for Atmos, but because the Plex client on the LG TV is not yet optimized to handle TrueHD / Atmos, the audio is down-converted to Dolby 5.1 – although both the TV itself as the connected soundbar, the TrueHD / Atmos number could easily have been processed.

Perplex from Netflix

We recently discovered an extremely difficult situation for Netflix users who want to enjoy Dolby Atmos sound. The Netflix app currently requires that playback devices can decode Dolby Atmos natively, instead of simply passing Dolby Atmos to an Atmos-compatible soundbar or A / V receiver.

Although there are several TVs that meet this criterion, such as 2018 or new Sony Android TV models, 2017 or newer LG OLED TVs, 2019 or newer Toshiba TVs and 2018 or newer Vizio TVs, we only know three streaming devices who can do this: Apple TV 4K, Nvidia Shield TV (2019) and Nvidia Shield TV Pro (2019).

Using the Netflix app on Nvidia Shield TV (before 2019) or select Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices – although they can pass Dolby Atmos – you are still limited to 5.1 surround sound.

There is no real logic in Netflix’s insistence on Dolby Atmos decoding, because none of these devices can output audio without the help of a device with speakers, whether it’s a TV, soundbar or A / V receiver.

In addition, Netflix makes the task of identifying which devices decode native Dolby Atmos very difficult, as it does not keep a master list of these devices. The only way to know if the Netflix app supports Atmos for a particular device is to search for it on the Netflix help pages.

HDMI only?

Unless you are satisfied with the internal speakers of your TV, HDMI is a requirement for Dolby Atmos. Whether your Dolby Atmos content comes from a Blu-ray disc, a streaming box or even from a built-in app on your TV, the only way to get that signal to your AV receiver or soundbar is via HDMI. Both Dolby TrueHD and Dolby Digital Plus contain more data than a digital optical connection (TOSlink) can handle.

If you use an optical cable to connect your TV to your soundbar or AV receiver, these signals are converted to a simpler surround format, such as Dolby Digital 5.1, before they are sent. Basically, although the sound you hear will still be very good, it will not be an Atmos.

Do I need Dolby Atmos speakers?

Initially, Dolby Atmos required the use of “height” channel speakers at home (the “.2” or “.4” in the center of the speaker configuration description), but that is no longer the case. In addition to the Atmos speaker-based Atmos available on some TVs, you can get Dolby Atmos sound bars, including height channels.

However, there is also something called “virtualized” Dolby Atmos, which uses a traditional 3.1, 5.1 or 7.1 home theater setup to reproduce Dolby Atmos, so no additional height speakers are needed. How good is this virtualized effect? We cannot say with certainty that A / V receivers and soundbars offering this new technology have not yet passed our review process, but we will update this feature once we have listened to it.

How should I know that?

Some Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby TrueHD 5.1 and 7.1 surround soundtracks are so good that you may not even realize that you will not get Dolby Atmos by listening alone. The only way to know is to check the information panel on the front of your AV receiver or your soundbar (if it has one, or maybe an on-screen display). It should display the type of audio signal that it is currently working with, and if it does not specifically say “Atmos” or “Dolby Atmos”, chances are you will not get Atmos.

Reaching the right Dolby Atmos requires a little diligence on your part and a little bit of technical know-how, but it is definitely worth it. If you are still unsure whether your setup achieves an Atmos score, view our Dolby Atmos cheat sheet above. Good luck and lots of listening pleasure!

