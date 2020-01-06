How to keep hackers, snoopers and thieves out of your iPhone

Loading...

iPhones and iPads are, out of the box, fairly robust and secure platforms. But with a few tweaks you can dramatically harden that security without adding too much trouble to your daily use of the device.

# 1: It all starts with a really good, strong access code

If you use a 4-digit pin code, stop what you are doing and change it now. I will wait for you.

Good iOS security starts with a really strong access code. If this is something that is easy to guess, everything else that you do is practically useless.

It doesn’t matter if you use Face ID or Touch ID to access your iPhone, you still need an access code and the longer the access code you can use – and remember – the better.

Go to settings > Face ID & access code (or Tap ID & access code on older iPhones), enter your existing access code and tap Access code options to get a set of options. Choose between Custom alphanumeric code (the most secure) or Custom numeric code (second best option), or 4-digit numeric code (I do not recommend this last option).

# 2: Set up brute force protection



iOS has built-in brute-force protection to prevent someone from just entering a number of access codes in an attempt to guess the person you’re using. Try it too often and iOS erases your device. Good for security, not so good if you have forgotten your access code.

After ten attempts (as you approach the tenth, there is a time lock to slow down the access process, a method that prevents pranksters or idiots from erasing your iPhone), the encryption key is deleted and your data is erased.

Go to settings > Face ID & access code (or Tap ID & access code on older iPhones), enter your existing access code and scroll down to Erase data to check if this setting is enabled.

# 3: Ensure that iOS automatic updates are enabled

iOS 13 has the ability to keep itself updated automatically, which is a great way to ensure that your iPhone is completely patched. If you can’t think of a good reason not to turn this on, turn it on!

This must be set automatically, but you can view it at settings > General > Software update and make sure that Automatic updates is enabled.

# 4: Reduce the lockout timeout

The shorter you set the timeout setting of the lock screen (there are options ranging from 30 seconds to never), the faster your iPhone needs authentication to unlock it, reducing the time it takes for someone to browse your data . I suggest you save this.

You can change the auto lock time by going to settings > Display & brightness > auto lock.

# 5: Password Automatically fill in and password managers of third parties



Password managers are a must nowadays and iOS 13 now allows automatic password replenishment using data stored in the iCloud keychain and third-party password apps such as LastPass, Dashlane and 1Password. This eliminates any excuse for using weak passwords or reusing passwords.

You will find the controls for function settings > Passwords and accounts > Enter passwords automatically.

# 6: Check for password reuse

Do not re-use passwords. It’s just stupid. Yes, I know, it’s handy (I used to do it too). If you use the iCloud keychain to save web passwords, you can now use them to check whether you have reused a password for multiple accounts.

Go to settings > Passwords and accounts > Website and app passwords and authenticate with Face ID / Touch ID or your access code.

You will see a gray triangle with an exclamation mark next to each item that is reused. Tap to change the password Change password on website.

# 7: Take control of location sharing



Another thing you may have noticed after installing iOS 13 is that you receive notifications that apps are using your location information and giving you the option to continue or block it.

Don’t worry, you can change your mind by going to settings > Privacy > Location servicesand change permissions for your apps.

Assuming that Locations Services is enabled, you will get a list of apps that use your location data – can you be surprised about that? – and you can click on the different apps to change the settings.

Choose from:

Always

While using the app

Ask it next time

Never

Note that not all apps offer all options.

The app also gives you a brief explanation of why you are requesting your location information.

# 8: Block apps with Bluetooth access

You may have noticed that after installing or upgrading to iOS 13, you discovered that a whole range of apps such as Facebook asked you for permission to send data via Bluetooth. One reason is that these apps are trying to use Bluetooth as a new way to follow you.

You can allow or deny access when prompts are displayed or you can go settings > Privacy > Bluetooth and make the changes there.

Note that this does not affect audio streaming to headphones and speakers.

# 9: Determine which Touch ID / Face ID is used to authenticate

Do you want the convenience of Face ID or Touch ID, or would you prefer the extra protection that your access code offers? With iOS 13 you can switch Face ID / Touch ID on and off for:

Unlock iPhone

iTunes and App Store

Apple Pay

Password Complete automatically

Go to settings > Face ID & access code (or Tap ID & access code on older iPhones) and enter your existing access code to get this under control.

# 10: Set two-factor authentication



One of the best ways to protect your data is to set up and use two-factor authentication. This means that even if an attacker has your iCloud username and password, Apple sends an authentication code to a device of your choice that should block most attacks.

Go to settings > and tap your name at the top of the screen and then go to Password and security, then choose Two-factor authentication.

You can also set one while setting up two-factor authentication Recovery key.

Once set up, without this key or another device logged in with your Apple ID, you cannot reset your password.

# 11: Delete your Siri and dictation history from Apple’s servers

This is a new feature in iOS 13.2 that allows you to delete your Siri and dictation data from Apple’s servers.

First download and install iOS 13.2 on your iPhone or iPad. Then start the settings app and go to Siri & search > Siri & dictation History. From there, tap the large, ominous-looking red button highlighted Delete Siri and dictation History. You then confirm that you want to perform this action by tapping Delete Siri & Dictation History in the pop-up. You must finally receive confirmation that the request has been received by Apple.

You can also choose not to have your voice clips sent to Apple to improve Siri and dictations.

Go to Settings> Privacy> Analytics and improvements and search for Improve Siri & dictation and turn the switch to off.

# 12: Checking for data leakage

Messages displayed on the lock screen may leak sensitive information to passers-by.

To stop this, go to settings > notifications > Show examples and change the setting to When unlocked or Never.

# 13: More security check with Safari

Under iOS 13, the Safari browser now has the ability to manage access to features such as the camera, microphone, and current location per site.

Go to settings > Safari and look for the switches below Settings for websites.

# 14: Block unknown callers

This is a great way to remove the vast majority of nuisance and spam callers.

Go to to enable this function settings > Phone > and switch to Silence of unknown callers.

