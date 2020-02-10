How to install Android updates using the Google Pixel Repair Tool

Every month, Google releases a new Android security patch that fixes any security issues that Android and their own Pixel phones have exposed. These updates – sometimes referred to as “OTA” because they are supposed to arrive “over the air” – usually arrive on your phone automatically over time. However, you can also install the update manually or “load it sideways”, which is now easier than ever thanks to the Google Pixel Repair Tool.

Things you’ll need

We’re not sure how long the Pixel Repair Tool has been around because it may have been used internally by customer support and / or by phone company employees. Just like the Android Flash Tool, the Pixel Repair Tool uses a technology called “WebUSB” to connect your phone directly to a web app.

Because of this, the only software you need is A browser that supports WebUSB like Chrome, Opera or the new Microsoft Edge. This means that even a Chromebook can now be used to install an update on a Pixel phone without the need for Linux apps or Android developer tools like ADB.

A currently frustrating problem is that the Pixel Repair Tool appears to be limited to the United States and a small handful of other countries. This is said to be fixed in the future, but for now, you may need to use a U.S.-based VPN.

In addition, the requirements are fairly simple. You just need one Pixel 3 or later Updated phone Android 10, on USB-C cable to connect your phone to your computer or Chromebook, and a decent one Internet connection,

Although your phone is connected to the mains for most of the time, for security reasons you should make sure that your Pixel does not have a low battery. In terms of security, too, it’s always good to make sure your phone’s data is backed up somewhere in case something goes terribly wrong, no matter how unlikely it is.

How to install an Android OTA update with the Pixel Repair Tool

Choose your mobile operator Put your phone in rescue mode Connect your phone Confirm the update Install the update (Alternatively) Exit rescue mode

1. Choose your mobile operator

Open your browser – we use Google Chrome as an example – and go to the landing page of the Pixel Repair tool. Select the provider from whom you bought your Pixel phone by clicking on “Select your mobile operator“Button. This is important because some network operators include their own unique changes in an update.

If you bought your phone unlocked, click “Choose from additional providers“then choose”Other”From the dropdown box.

2. Put your phone in rescue mode

The Pixel Repair Tool then guides you through the steps to put your phone into rescue mode. This special mode is mainly used when installing an update or when resetting to the factory settings.

To do this, switch off the phone and pull out the mains plug hold down at the same time both power and Volume down Press until the boot loader screen appears (about three seconds).

Use the volume keys on this page to scroll through the options until “rescue mode, ”And then press the on / off button. You will now see the Android mascot with an exclamation mark on its back.

3. Connect your phone

Now you can connect your phone to your computer via USB, then click the “Connect the phoneClick the button in the Pixel Repair Tool. Chrome opens a dialog box asking for your permission to allow the website to access your phone via USB. Click on the name of your phone and then click “ConnectTo give your permission.

4. Select and confirm the update

Based on the information you received from your phone about your network operator and other information, the Pixel Repair Tool determines whether an update is required for your Pixel.

If an update is available, “Update recommended“And a big button that says”Update phoneIf you click this button, you can confirm again that you are installing an update for the correct network operator. If everything looks the way it should be, click “To confirm, “

However, if there are any no update availableThe only option offered to you is to reset your phone to factory settings. Obviously you do not want to do this because it would simply erase all data from your phone. Close the Pixel Repair Tool and go to step 6 to get the phone back to normal.

5. Install the update

As soon as everything is confirmed, the Pixel repair tool will take care of the rest. At this point I would recommend spending a few minutes away from your phone and computer and maybe having a snack. Just make sure your phone remains plugged in through the whole process.

After the installation of the update is complete, your phone will automatically restart and you will receive the latest update. To ensure that the update was successful, go to the settings App, tap Over the phoneand then select Android version, The Android security patch level shows you which update you are on.

6. (Alternative) Exit rescue mode

If no update was available, you need to take the phone out of rescue mode. There are two ways to do this. The easiest way to do this is to simply wait. After you have done nothing for a few minutes, your pixel will restart automatically and return to normal.

If you’re in a hurry, you can also press and hold the button power Button for about 10 seconds to restart the phone, however, note that you still in rescue mode, Simply press and hold the power button again to the 10 seconds and your pixel will restart.

