The Sanskrit term for meditation, Kundalini, is thought to awaken your soul and unrealized potential. To achieve an awakened state of consciousness, Kundalini conducts divine energy via the chakras from the base of the spine. Yogis and yoga practitioners spend years practicing for a kundalini awakening since it is thought to be very prevalent in the spiritual realm. The experience may occur voluntarily through techniques like meditation, pranayama, yoga, and prayer, or it may occur unexpectedly.

The earliest mention of it can be found in the Upanishads, a collection of Hindu religious writings.

Now, we shall discuss how to have an awakening:

How To Have A Kundalini Awakening?

Here is how you can awaken it. Follow the steps mentioned below:

1) To begin the meditative state, tune in first. When you sit upright in a chair or on the floor, keep your spine straight. While sitting on the floor, place a mattress or sit in a garden. Ensure the place is quiet and peaceful so that you are able to focus.

2) Put your hands in a prayer position at your chest, touching them together. Without completely closing your eyes, let a little light enter.

3) Try chanting a mantra. As a focus aid, mantras are an essential component of Kundalini meditation. In the mantras, Gurmukhi, a sacred Indian language, is commonly employed. The most important mantras to chant are listed below:

EK ONG KAR, SAT NAM, KARTA PURKH, NIRBHAO, NIRVAIR

AKAL MOORT, AJUNI SAI BHANG, GUR PRASAD, JAP

AD SUCH, JUGAD SUCHIHE SUCH, NANAK HOSI BHEE SUCH

It means “The truth is the creator. Fearless, serene, unborn, immortal, and self-aware. From the beginning to the present, the creator has been the truth. Nanak will not stray.”

The “root mantra,” also known as the “mul mantra,” was the first thing Guru Nanak said after his enlightenment. This chant is said to help awaken your consciousness and change your karma and future.

All other kundalini yoga mantras are descended from this main mantra.

AAD GURAY NAMEH

This Mantra is regarded as the protective Mantra and translates directly to “I Bow to the Primal Truth.” It is chanted to clear past, present, and future karma and invoke the universe’s benevolent energy. It is believed to create a luminous aura around the person who chants this.

RA MA DA SA SA SAY SO HUNG

Ra, which means sun, opens the root chakra.

The moon or Ma opens the spleen chakra.

The ” Da ” opens the solar plexus chakra,” which means “earth.”

The word Sa, which means impersonal infinity, opens the heart and throat chakras.

Say, which translates to “the entirety of eternity,” awakens the third eye chakra.

The word So stimulates the head chakra, indicating identity and integration.

Hung, meaning the infinite, returns energy from the head chakra to the root chakra.

SAT NAM

One of the most common mantras in Kundalini Yoga, literally translated as “Truth is my Identity,” confirms our essence in our true selves.

ONG NAMO GURU DEV NAMO

This mantra is said to construct the “golden chain,” a network of kundalini yoga teachers and students from the past to the present. It results in energy purification and a boosting of intuition by getting rid of the negative energy inside and around a person. It means “I bow to my inner teacher.”

4) Start paying attention to your breathing. Concentrate on the act of breathing, only breathing in and out through your nose.

5) Now, take a deeper breath. Each inhales and exhales should last three to four seconds, with a breath lasting approximately eight seconds.

6) Keep track of the energy your body receives from your breath as it flows through it.

7) Add a mudra to your meditation at this time. Mudras, or hand postures, are used in the majority of kundalini techniques. Here are some mudras you must try: Mana Mudra, Kaya Mudra, Hasta Mudra, Bandha Mudra, and Adhara Mudra.

8) Try that each breath is divided into equal parts. Instead of taking one long breath for four seconds followed by a long exhale, divide each inhalation and exhalation into four individual breaths.

9) Bring your attention back to your breathing whenever your thoughts wander. Even seasoned meditators occasionally drift off during their practice.

10) Return to your breathing and slowly exhale your thoughts when your focus begins to waver. While doing so, be gentle with yourself. We frequently begin to judge our own ideas and shame ourselves, and it’s alright; just do it gently and softly.

11) Continue for four to five minutes. When you have reached the end, massage your palms together, lay them on your eyes softly, and let your hands warm them before gradually opening them.

Final Thoughts

People may think a Kundalini awakening is an extraordinarily potent spiritual event that can transform consciousness and reunite a person with their true essence. Yogis say that it can lead to an internal change that can help connect the mind and body.

Although there is not much scientific support for this, many yogis around the world practice it and have found it beneficial.

Before you begin, we recommend that you consult an expert or a licensed instructor who can guide you on this journey.

FAQs

Which chakra is Kundalini?

Kundalini is said to rise from the muladhara chakra, pass through the centre nadi, also known as the sushumna, and then ascend to the top of the head.

Why is Kundalini practiced only for 40 days?

According to kundalini yoga, engaging in a particular practice for 40 days in a row will help you break any bad habits that prevent you from experiencing the expansion that the kriya can bring about.

What is the opposite of kundalini?

According to some, Kundalini is the unique expression of Shakti, the cosmic feminine soul. Shiva, who sits in the crown chakra, is Shakti’s polar opposite and partner.

What is the difference between chakra and kundalini?

The coiled-up energy buried at the spinal column’s base is known as kundalini shakti. The mental intersections of several nadis or astral tubes are known as chakras.

