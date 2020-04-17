How to grow scallions in water, because we know you are considering it

A sprinkle of freshly chopped green onions makes a lot of pantry meals, from ramen to stir-fry even simple rice, feeling a bit fancy. Luckily for you, green onions (or scallions) are also one of the easiest vegetables to regrow while staying at home.

Start with the white end of the vegetable, which is the part you usually cut before cutting. Put each end of the root-down in a glass or mason jar filled with enough water to cover the bulbs. (You can use any glassware, really. Feel free to break down the fancy drinking glasses to add some visual interest.) Then place the jar near your sunniest window and wait.

Within a few days, you should start to see the green rising. Congratulations! Enter your precious kids allium. In another week or so, you’ll probably have enough length to snip and chop up. Congratulations again: Your sad scrambled eggs are sad no more.

Feel free to put multiple bulbs in the same container. (Some, of course, depending on the size of your cup.) If the scallions are too tight, simply move them to a larger container and change the water. If you notice water levels go down, just refresh it a bit. No real tricks in any of this!

Properly stored in the fridge, your scallions will last at least a week. The conventional wisdom here is to put them in a jar filled with a few inches of water, then cover the whole thing with a Ziploc-style bag.

In the event that you happen to grow scallions more than you can use, you can store chopped extras in the freezer. I usually store mine in a baggie, but HGTV recommends storing them in a frozen plastic bottle to create a makeshift scallion shaker.

Green onions are probably the most iconic edible plant to grow in the water – and the only one I have ever tried – but they are far from your only option. You can also try leeks (alliums like scallions), bok choy, basil, or cilantro.

Your new life as a scallion farmer may come to an end when the journey to society ends, and that’s perfect. But you can see that the pursuit is worth it even at normal times. A windowsill full of bright veggies is a great sight, after all – plus, you’ll never run out.

. (tagToTranslate) lifestyle