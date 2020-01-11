Loading...

Justin Bieber really wants his “Yummy” return record to be number one. The intensity of this desire is both understandable and alarming.

Fans can join the #YummyDanceChallenge, play a Pac Man “Yummy” video game, virtually stream evenings, watch an animated “Yummy” video and an official “Yummy” video, buy a signed CD and cassette tapes of “Yummy” for 24 hours or purchase five limited edition 7 inch vinyls from the Bieber website. Other pop titans BTS and Billie Eilish supported the record on social media. Bieber recently joined TikTok – the same social media app that helped Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” prevent Bieber from having the number one song on Spotify. All of these tactics, no matter how greedy, are part of the deployment plan for most pop musicians looking to positively adapt their mobile scale of relevance to the streaming era.

Justin platicando con una fan mexicana et el live de su Instagram. pic.twitter.com/ISf7VC3mSA

– Justin Bieber México (@iBeliebersMx) January 8, 2020

But somewhere along the way, Bieber’s marketing strategy for “Yummy” took an inconsistent turn. “I do everything I can on my side,” he told fans. “Go broadcast ‘Yummy’ please, because I really want this scary place.” There are currently 13 photos of random babies on Bieber’s Instagram with random captions from “#Yummy”. In another bizarre live Instagram video, Bieber repeatedly asks for a broken fan spout in broken English and Spanish if she’s ever bought “Yummy” on iTunes. But most of the anger against the singer comes from an alleged publication of a Justin Bieber Instagram fan account titled “How to Get Yummy at # 1” in three easy steps:

“1. Create a playlist with” Yummy “to repeat and play it out. Don’t mutate it! Play at low volume. Let it play while you sleep. If you’re not from the United States, you can download a VNP app. Set up the VPN in the US, then create a Spotify account.

2. Buy the song on iTunes. Purchase the song multiple times on Justin’s website.

3. Do not republish the video, associate it instead. Broadcast on YouTube: log out of your account, do not skip advertising, do not mute the sound, do not repeat: update !! “

In an now-deleted Instagram post, Justin Bieber published a guide for fans on how his single “Yummy” could reach first place. pic.twitter.com/EsAoU74GM1

– Pop Radar (@ThePopRadar) January 10, 2020

In the past, artists like Chris Brown have shared similar instructions on how to boost sales of any product an artist was marketing at the time. Harry Styles fans are also known to use VPNs to help their idol. In 2017, Pop Crave’s Will Cosme explained the genesis of famous musicians using the size of their fan base for play numbers. “(The directors) were the first fans to use radio requests as a weapon,” said said Cosme. “Other fans have started using the same strategies – Katy fans, Nicki fans, Taylor Swift fans. But it was not as well organized. “

If you’re trying to put a new song at the top of the leaderboards, Bieber should sell courses.