Post Malone now performs in the US, UK, Europe and more, and extends its Runaway tour to 2020. The tour follows the release of its most recent 2019 album, Hollywood’s Bleeding.

The singer from Texas became known for his popularity on SoundCloud and became a huge success in 2015. He has since supported Justin Bieber and is now a stand-alone star.

Post Malone has announced what the only British appearance so far is in 2020 during its current tour, with a Tweet on social media:

SALE »@PostMalone. Glasgow Green. June 30th.

https://t.co/lgduMU49Wm

– Performances in Scotland (@gigsinscotland) 5 February 2020

Here’s everything you need to know about Post Malone’s 2020 tour and how to get your tickets.

When is the Post-Malone 2020 tour?

Post Malone’s 2020 tour runs from February to at least the end of June this year, with a number of locations yet to be determined.

He will perform in the UK on June 30.

To which locations in the UK will the tour in Malone in 2020 go?

Post Malone has announced a show in Glasgow, Scotland at the Glasgow Green location.

Buy tickets for Glasgow Green, Glasgow, UK: June 30

How to get tickets for the 2020 tour from Post Malone?

Tickets for the British, American and European shows from Post Malone can now be purchased here through the official Ticketmaster seller.

Buy tickets for Post Malone

Which European and non-American locations will Post Malone go to in 2020?

Post Malone appears in the following locations:

Megaland – Landgraaf, the Netherlands: June 19 – 20 – buy tickets

Tusindarsskoven – Odense V, Denmark: June 25 + dates TBA – get tickets

Gardet (Lollapalooza) – Stockholm, Sweden: dates TBA– get tickets

Which locations in the US will Malone tour in 2020?

The American stage of the Runaway tour is the most extensive and Post Malone will perform at the following locations from February: