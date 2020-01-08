How to Get Thicker Eyebrows in Six Simple Steps

Loading...

The big eyebrow trend isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so how to get thicker eyebrows is the question on everyone’s lips. So what do you need to know?

First, move away from the tweezers. You have to take care of your eyebrows to find the perfect shape for your face, then there are your eyebrows in an inch of their life.

Whether you are a user of tweezers, a waxer or a threader, you may want to reconsider the strength of the light you use when you clean your eyebrows. Experts say eyebrows are best maintained in soft, dull lighting – too much light encourages you to pluck too much.

When it comes to the best tools for the job, we love the classic Ruby tweezers (£ 21.50, Cult Beauty), which can extract even the finest and shortest hairs. These are literally used to make Rolex watches, so you know they are good.

Keep scrolling through the top tips for thicker brows.

How to get thicker eyebrows with Vaseline

In order for your hair to grow, it must be in an environment that promotes hair growth. This means that your skin should be well hydrated and nourished.

Enter Vaseline (£ 2.99, boots). Known to create a sealing barrier, this jelly also traps moisture to speed up the natural recovery process of your skin. In fact, it is rumored that Marilyn Monroe used petroleum jelly as a savior for her skin and ended up with fairly long facial hair; evidence that it helps grow hair.

Simply clean and dry the area and apply petroleum jelly to your eyebrows three to four times a day.

How to get thicker eyebrows with oil

The oil promotes hair growth, like petroleum jelly, creating a barrier that traps moisture. But, it also increases circulation while stimulating cell metabolism. This, in turn, promotes hair growth. Any oil can be used, so try olive oil, coconut oil, jojoba oil and even castor oil. Simply apply on your eyebrows before bed and let it work.

How to get thicker eyebrows using eyebrow growth serum

If you want to become truly clinical, apply eyebrow growth serum daily. Elizabeth Arden’s Brow Enhancing Serum (£ 90, Lookfantastic) contains an exclusive triple peptide complex, boosted by vitamins, plants and hair conditioners, to support the natural renewal cycle of your hair. Within two weeks, you will notice a difference in the quantity and strength of your hair.

Likewise, RapidBrow Enhancing Serum (£ 27.75, Amazon) is boosted with a unique blend of fortifying proteins, stimulating peptides and nourishing ingredients designed to help condition, restore and repair the appearance of your eyebrows in 60 days .

How to get thicker eyebrows with makeup

First, determine the best eyebrow shape for your face. Then draw with an eyebrow pencil, like Precisely My Eyebrow by Benefit (£ 17.45, Fabled), drawing a line under your forehead. Using the same pencil, fill in the sparse areas with small hair-like films.

Then use an angled brush and compact powder of similar color to define the shape of your eyebrows. Try not to overfill the inner corners of your eyebrows or make the endpoints too hard.

Finally, use a brush to pick up the excess powder, mix the lines and create a natural look. Help set with a concealer on the underside of your arch. Read our guide to the best eyebrow makeup for more of the best products for the job.

How to grow your eyebrows

Eyebrows grow in a three to four month cycle, so stay away from the tweezers for at least 12 weeks. It might sound a little weird at first, but stick with it.

Treat them daily with a spoolie to promote growth in the right direction. Then, after 12 weeks, you can tear off those that are not near your front line. But leave only those who are close to this area – even if you think you will remove them later. Your eyebrow hairs will then start to grow strong around the four month mark.