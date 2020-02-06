How to get out of debt once and for all

Give priority to your debt.

There is a good chance that you have more than one type of debt. The four main types of debt are credit cards, car loans, student loans and mortgages. Get this in your head now: Debt must be prioritized based on interest. If all rates feel confused, go back and check your current rates or the range for ‘ongoing’ debts (the type for which payments vary from month to month) and place them in a list from top to bottom.

Use this list now to first pay off the debt with the highest interest, usually your credit card. You want to do this because the interest on this type of debt accumulates the fastest, which means you pay more in the long term. The debt must usually be paid in the following order:

1. Credit cards: because they have the highest interest rates, this form of debt will increase the fastest.

2. Car loans: because a car is already a depreciation asset; it makes no sense to pay more interest on it because it decreases in value.

3. Mortgage: because your house is only a solid property if you actually own it.

4. Student loans: because they are long-term debts and are therefore at the expense of your pension savings.

