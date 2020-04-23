How to get medicines sent

BRIT who are worried about leaving their home can receive repeated recipes sent to their home – this is all you need to know.

Retailers including Asda, Boots, and Superdrug are some well-known brands that offer this type of service.

2

Pharmacies face an unprecedented demand for their services. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

This can be a good choice if you take medication regularly, because doctors continue to ask the public to stay away from surgery to help stop the coronavirus.

However, this is only useful for drugs that have been prescribed by a doctor.

For anything else that requires a prescription, you might need to try and arrange a telephone appointment with your doctor first.

The store you choose to get your medication will be examined by your doctor before placing an order.

The usual NHS prescription fee, which is currently £ 9.15 per item, will also still apply.

However, you may be entitled to a free recipe depending on your age and personal circumstances.

We recommend ordering your medicine in plenty of time so that you don’t run out of risk.

Asda

Asda has launched a free prescription delivery service to help those who are isolated themselves or less able to visit the store.

This new shipping arrangement was launched on April 10 and is available in all 255 Asda pharmacies.

To use this service, you must be classified as a vulnerable customer and already have an existing prescription arrangement with Asda.

Asda decides who is vulnerable as those who get free recipes.

Customers who qualify for shipping are advised to contact the nearest store to arrange service.

When this service was first launched, Asda warned that it was experiencing a high pile of pharmaceutical orders to be passed.

We have asked Asda how long they were sending and we will update this article when we find out more.

For shoppers who can visit the shop, Asda’s pharmacy is still operating, although opening hours and services offered may have changed.

Use the Asda online store search tool to see the latest opening times.

Can I get a free NHS recipe?

YOU can get a free NHS recipe if, when the recipe is shared, you:

60 or more

under 16

aged 16 to 18 years and in full time education

is pregnant or has had a baby in the previous 12 months and has a valid maternity certificate (MatEx)

have certain medical conditions and have a valid medical exemption certificate (MedEx)

have ongoing physical disabilities that prevent you from leaving without the help of others and have a valid medical exemption certificate (MedEx)

hold a valid war exemption certificate and the recipe is for you with disabilities

is an NHS inpatient

You also have the right to get free recipes if you or your partner (including a civil partner) accept, or you are under 20 years of age and depend on someone who receives:

Income support

income-based job seeker benefits

work related to income and support benefits

Credit guarantee pension credit

Universal credit and meet the criteria

If you are entitled or mentioned in:

A valid NHS tax exemption certificate – if you don’t have a certificate, you can show your appreciation notice. You qualify if you get a child tax credit, work tax credit with a disability element (or both), and have income for the purpose of a tax credit of £ 15,276 or less

a valid NHS certificate for full assistance with health costs (HC2)

Boots

Boots also offers a free prescription service, which can be accessed online or by telephone.

In fact, retailers have just announced that they have employed 500 additional delivery drivers to help deliver drugs to as many customers as possible.

To order your medicine, you must provide your details including the name of your GP and prescription items.

Boots will then contact your doctor to verify the order.

After approval, you will be notified by Boots when your item has been sent for delivery by Royal Mail.

You can order recipe items for yourself, or for family or friends.

Not all doctors allow prescriptions to be processed this way, so you might want to check with your surgery by telephone first.

Sun has asked Boots for the estimated estimated delivery time and is currently experiencing delays or extreme demands for this service.

Boots sent an average of 90,000 recipes a week last month.

Superdrug

Superdrug’s home delivery recipe service is also free for customers.

However, retailers have warned that some orders may experience delays due to high recipe requests.

With this in mind, Superdrug suggests giving them plenty of time to process your medicine.

You must register for Superdrug online to use their shipping service.

When you register, the retailer will ask for details of your doctor’s operations, as well as the type of medication you want to order.

The Sun is checking with Superdrug how long it is expected from the order.

For any item that does not require a prescription, Superdrug has just launched a same day delivery service from 300 stores.

2

Lloyd’s Pharmacy is a famous chain in the highCredit way: Alamy

Lloyd Pharmacy

To get medicines sent through Lloyd’s Pharmacy, you must register for free with the Echo recipe service.

Besides sending to your home, Lloyd’s also sent 10,500 Post Office clicks and collected points.

Lloyd shipping is also free.

Like other services, you must register with a doctor and your personal details.

Then you will also check your information by your regular doctor before a prescription is sent.

Lloyd’s said its online service worked with 9,500 NHS England GP operations.

We have asked the pharmacy chain whether there is a service delay.

Pharmacy

Pharmacy2U is an online-only service that offers free home delivery recipes.

You must register first with your GP details and your personal information.

After registering, you must say what type of medication you need.

Once approved by your doctor, the medicine will then be sent to your home.

Pharmacy2U recommends placing your order seven to ten days before you need to arrive.

