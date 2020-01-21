The PUBG Mobile Lunar New Year event will start today and last until February 6. The event is officially named Spring Party Event. For those of you who don’t know, the Spring Party Event is a smaller version of collectible events, where players have to collect items to exchange free skins and other cosmetics.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile is one of the most popular Battle Royale mobile games. There are already a plethora of events taking place in the game. These events have offered free items that can be redeemed by performing certain tasks. Meanwhile, several other items were purchased through micro-transactions.

PUBG Mobile Spring Event is yet another event where players can have a chance to get a ton of free rewards. So the main question is how to earn free rewards? The answer is very simple. Players must play (grind) classic matches to collect 10 lantern materials per day.

Using the materials, players must build the 4 parts / phases of the lantern. PUBG Mobile players will be rewarded each time they complete a phase. At the end of the four phases, players will receive a permanent outfit.

The Lunar New Year is coming! PUBG Mobile is ready for a prosperous spring! During our Spring Party, collect the Lanterns in the game, trade with your friends and teammates for those you need. Once all collected, you can exchange them for a set of permanent outfit!

PUBG Mobile players can exchange in-game coins with their friends or teammates. It’s a good chance to get free outfits.

