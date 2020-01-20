How to get free condoms from the Detroit Health Department

DETROIT – Residents of Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park can get condoms for free.

The Detroit Health Department provides residents with a pack of 12 condoms. The condoms that can be ordered online are delivered in discreet packaging.

“You can just go online to the Detroit website and have the condoms delivered straight to your home,” said Denise Fair, chief public health officer for the Detroit Health Department.

The Health Department wants more people to be informed about the program, which aims to reduce the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

“The city of Detroit is disproportionately affected by HIV and sexually transmitted infections. This is compared to southeast Michigan, ”said Fair.

The program eliminates the need to buy condoms and makes them accessible to those at particular risk of developing a sexually transmitted disease.

“Youngsters between the ages of 13 and 24 are the most affected by sexually transmitted diseases,” said Fair.

Since April 2018, 90,000 condoms have been made available to residents through the program.

“If it’s the flavored condom you prefer, if it’s the bright, bright colors, or if it’s the ribbed condoms, whatever you prefer, we want to make sure it is available in the community for use “said Fair.

Click here to order free condoms.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.