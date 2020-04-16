How to Get Disney Plus to Heaven How to Download Sky Q Box

Sky and Disney have signed a multi-year agreement, which means customers can watch Disney Plus on both Sky Q and NOW TV.

The Disney Plus service is fully integrated into the Sky Q setup, so you can download and pay for it as part of your Sky bill.

Can I get Disney Plus on Sky?

All you have to do to get Disney Plus UK Skys is wait for the software update. The app will be downloaded to your Sky Q box. Check it out today – Tuesday, March 24 – and you’re all set.

How Much is Disney Plus in Sky?

Sky said Disney Plus costs Sky as much as it does without it, so £ 5.99 a month. The subscription works basically the same as Netflix, bundled with Sky. (Just remember, Sky is raising TV and broadband prices in April this year.)

How does Disney Plus work on Sky Q?

Disney Plus isn’t just the Sky Q app you open, it works the same way as Netflix.

Disney Plus integrates with Sky Q, so you can easily search for content next to your Sky options. Easy!

If you’ve already purchased a Disney Plus, you should be able to sign in to the Sky Q box, but it won’t appear the same way.

How to update your Sky box?

Your box should update automatically, but if not, make sure your box has a satellite signal before updating.

Go in Settings, System information and then highlight Software version. Select Configuration and select Software download. The box will start downloading the software – this may take up to 10 minutes. To check the download status, go to Settings,System information and highlight Software version. When it finally says “Software update successful” press Waiting on your remote. When the box restarts, follow the instructions on the screen. Then you have the latest software version.

Disney + will hit Sky Q on March 24 and is priced at £ 5.99 a month.

– Sky Support Team (@SkyHelpTeam) March 12, 2020

How to get Disney Plus NOW on TV?

Sky has not yet said when Disney Plus NOW will be available on TV. We have simply been told ‘in the coming months’.

It has also not been announced whether Sky will offer a new ticket, including Disney Plus.

