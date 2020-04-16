How to get a refund on your vacation if canceled and how long to get your money back – The Scottish Sun

2

BRITS has been warned by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of all but important travel in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

But without a time limit on this restriction, it makes people’s travel plans into chaos.

2

The suggestion from the government is that Britons should not leave Britain right now. Credit: PA: Association Press

Below we conclude what it means for trips that are canceled, plus we have a section at the end for trips that are still scheduled to take place.

Contact your travel provider first

If your trip has been canceled by your vacation provider, you must contact them in the first instance – whether it is an airline, travel agent, hotel, or car rental company.

Whether you are entitled to a refund depends on your contract with the provider, although there are some comprehensive schemes that can offer you a route to some or all of your money back.

The airline must provide a refund for EU bookings

If you book directly with this airline, according to EU 261 rules you are entitled to an alternative flight or full refund if you will be on a flight leaving the UK or a flight returning to the UK with an EU airline.

For other flights depending on the operator.

But you will not be able to claim compensation for cancellation because coronavirus is considered an “exceptional situation”, which the airline does not have to pay for.

We have asked the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) whether there is a time scale for the refund and we will update this story as soon as we hear the news.

Travel agents must return your money – but expect delays

For those who have vacation packages, you must be protected by Package Travel Regulations (PTR), which again means you can claim a refund.

Or, you can be covered by the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) if you book through one of its members.

It also advises customers to talk with their travel company to discuss alternative travel arrangements.

If there is no suitable alternative possible, you must be entitled to a refund.

ABTA said this is usually paid within 14 days but warned that the current time frame is “impossible for many companies to comply” at this time.

It is said many travel companies are waiting for money back from hotels, airlines and other suppliers and do not have a down payment to pay tourists.

You do not have to accept credit notes

We know airlines and other travel providers that offer credit notes or vouchers instead of refunding cash for canceled trips.

You do not have to accept this credit note or voucher and can request a cash refund instead.

If you lose your job or really need cash, it’s good to explain this to the provider.

But ABTA points out that where members issue credit records, this can be used to arrange holidays later in the day or can be exchanged for cash returns at a later date.

As above, ABTA said issuing a cash refund now could force businesses to go bankrupt.

Meanwhile, ABTA said credit notes issued by its members would be protected by ABTA if your initial booking had that protection, so you would be reimbursed if the travel company went bankrupt at the time.

ATOL – Air Travel Organizer License – must be able to return banknotes for direct bookings from the bankrupt airline, according to ABTA.

We have asked ATOL to confirm this and we will update this story as soon as we get a response.

Take your complaints further if your travel provider doesn’t play ball

If your travel provider does not pay in cash, first file an official complaint.

It might help to do it through a free complaint tool, such as Resolver.

If you are unlucky, the next step is to take your complaint to the relevant complaint body.

If your travel provider is an ABTA member, you can file a complaint with ABTA using its online complaint form.

When it comes to airline complaints, the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has a complete list of complaint bodies and airlines registering for them on the website – and we have outlined some of them in the box below.

As a last resort, you can ask the CAA to intervene – CAA has full details on how to send a complaint.

Not all airlines register with the ADR agency. If your airline does not, you can complain directly to CAA.

It’s a good idea to check whether the car rental company or hotel is registered with any trade body that you can approach.

As a last resort, you can take the company to a small claims court – but the Citizens’ Advice charity warns that this can be expensive and time consuming.

Another way to claim a refund

Claim your insurance

You may be covered for trip cancellations by your travel insurance, so it’s a good idea to check.

Please note that if you can submit a claim, you will likely pay a fee known as “excess” to get a refund.

Policies purchased after coronavirus hit the UK may not include cancellations related to coronavirus.

Claims from your credit card provider

Credit card payments between £ 100 and £ 30,000 are covered under Part 75 of the Consumer Rights Act.

This means that where you don’t get the service you are paying for, your credit card provider is jointly responsible and you can request a refund from them.

To start a claim, you must contact your credit card provider directly – which one?

Claim from your debit card provider

For flights and hotels booked with a debit card, you might be able to claim a refund through the Chargeback scheme.

This also applies to credit card bookings under £ 100.

Like Section 75, chargebacks can be used to recover cash for goods and services that you did not receive.

But unlike Section 75, this is not a legal requirement so there is no guarantee you will get your money back.

To start a chargeback claim, you must contact your card provider within 120 days of the transaction.

This is a waiting game for an order that has not been canceled

Where FCO recommends not to travel, most providers and insurance companies will pay a refund.

But the reality is that for further orders, you might find your provider waiting to see if FCO lifts its limits so this can continue.

So you might have to sit tight and wait until time approaches.

If you are not sure, talk with your travel provider to get the latest advice.

MoneySavingExpert.com also has helpful guidance on what some of the major travel providers will do.

If your travel provider does not help, contact your insurance company to see if it will protect you from canceling the trip.

Note that if you have a pre-existing health condition that can mean you are at higher risk of coronavirus, you might be able to get a refund from your travel provider or insurance company this way too.

To do this, you might need to provide a health certificate to make your case stronger.

Be aware that if possible, most airlines and travel providers ask customers to only make contact if their trip is near, usually within the next three days, to try and keep the call volume low.

