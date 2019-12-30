Loading...

Are your messages not synchronized between your Mac and iPhone or iPad? Read on about how to force iMessage to sync with iCloud on Mac.

If you have enabled Messages in iCloud on your Apple devices, your messages will be updated on each device and you can also delete a message from one and it will be removed from all others.

However, especially on Macs, because they are more than iPhones and iPads shut down or offline, there may be problems with iMessages that stay synchronized.

If your Mac doesn't sync messages automatically, you can force them to work manually.

How to force iMessage to sync with iCloud on Mac

Open messages Click on Messages in the menu bar and choose Preferences … Click on the iMessage tab in the window Click to the right of Enable Messages in iCloud Sync now Now you will see a status bar in the bottom left of Messages if there are messages to synchronize.

This is how these steps look:

Now select the iMessage tab:

Back in the main Messages app window you will see this in the lower left corner if there are messages to sync:

