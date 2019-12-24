How to follow Santa Claus with Google on Christmas Eve

Loading...

Within a few hours, St. Nick departs from the North Pole and begins his worldwide journey to deliver gifts. As in recent years, it is strikingly easy to follow Santa on any device via Google services.

Santa Tracker was born in Googlers and thought it would be "even better if people could imagine exactly where Santa was on Christmas Eve." Started in 2004, it has become more and more extensive over the years. From 25,000 viewers at the launch, it grew to 250,000 the next and one million in 2006.

The ability to follow Santa is just part of the extensive Santa Village home for games, crafts and educational activities such as encryption and how to ensure that you have strong passwords.

The official Santa Tracker goes live on December 24 at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. ET, 10 p.m. GMT). Just after 10 p.m. local time, the tall, red-fitting man will make his first stop in the far east of Russia.

A "Santa Stats" card indicates how far the reindeer is from your location, as well as the next stops and landing time. Google uses its crowdsourced Local Guides program to display hundreds of seasonal photos in the lower right corner of the map.

In addition to a website, there is also an Android app that offers a virtually identical countdown experience in the upper right corner. Searching for "Santa Tracker" on Google will also link to the experience.

Until then, Google has an & # 39; exclusive video of behind-the-scenes preparations & # 39; while there is a fun & # 39; View in 3D & # 39; experience of the man himself when you & # 39; Santa Search & # 39; looks up on Google.

