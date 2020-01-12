How to fix a dead pixel on your monitor or smartphone

Pixel issues? You can pay someone to fix it for you or completely replace the offensive screen, but learning how to fix a dead pixel yourself is not a complicated process.

But before you start, you must determine if you are confronted with a dead pixel or a stuck pixel. A jammed pixel is generated when one or two of the sub-pixels remain lit and the remainder is disabled. The appearance will vary in appearance based on which sub-pixels work correctly. A dead pixel, on the other hand, appears when an entire pixel or a series of sub-pixels remains off. Jammed pixels are generally easier to repair than dead pixels.

Also make sure you check your warranty before doing anything else. A brand new screen or device is a lot better than even the best screen with fixed pixels.

JScreenFix (web)

JScreenFix is ​​the ideal solution for pixel fixation for everyone. It is a web application, so no downloads are required. This also makes it suitable for a wide range of platforms, including iOS and MacOS.

Step 1: Open your favorite browser and navigate to the JScreenFix homepage.

Step 2: Click the blue Start JScreenFix button at the bottom of the page.

Step 3: Drag the white noise window to where your jammed or dead pixel is and let it rotate for half an hour.

JScreenFix claims that most stuck pixels can be repaired in less than 10 minutes, but having enough time to work doesn’t hurt. Try using it a few times if the first run was unsuccessful.

Please note that this method uses both HTLM5 and JavaScript and may work with LCD or OLED screens. JScreenFix reports a conversion rate of more than 60 percent when it comes to repairing stuck pixels. Although your mileage may vary, that is quite a recommendation for the free tool.

However, if it doesn’t work, you can always try one of the platform-specific utilities below.

PixelHealer (Windows)

PixelHealer is a completely free application from Aurelitec that is designed to solve pixel problems. It is compatible with many versions of Windows, from Windows 10 to Windows 7.

After downloading, PixelHealer presents a window with a colored box and a settings menu. Click or drag or use the position and size options to place the color box over the dead or jammed pixel (s). Be careful not to look directly into the box (especially if you are sensitive to flashy images), click the Start Blinking button.

The window then starts flashing multiple colors very quickly. Leave it on for 30 minutes and check the pixel again. Try this a few times to see if it works. It is more likely that it works on a jammed pixel that shows signs of life than a dead pixel that may not respond, but there is a chance that it can fix both, so try this method no matter how your injured pixel behaves.

If you do not know exactly where your pixel problem is, you can use the appropriate InjuredPixels application title. With the freemium pixel detector you can clear your screen in multiple colors to test the display. The stuck or dead pixels then appear against the color wall, depending on the damage, making them easy to identify.

Dead Pixels Test and Fix (Android)

With a clear name, Dead Pixel Test and Fix (DPTF) is a quick and easy method for locating and possibly repairing dead or stuck pixels. It is a free app and has an interface that speaks for itself and is easy to navigate. Like many apps and programs in our guide to resolving a dead pixel, DPTF allows you to scroll through different colors to find a dead or jammed pixel and possibly repair it using an extensive array of flashy screens.

Use the Check Dead Pixels feature to search for dead pixels on your screen. If you see something, switch to Fix Dead Pixel, which will display colored noise and bands of different colors over a set period. The developers recommend running it for at least ten minutes, but running for a few hours can produce better results for devices with many jammed or dead pixels. Your device is likely to consume a lot of power while running this application, so make sure it is properly charged or connected before you start.

Recommendations from the editors