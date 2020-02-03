How to fall in love with the Apple ecosystem all over again – spend more money and buy new things

Regular readers will know that I am seriously considering dumping the iPhone and switching to Android. Apple’s ecosystem feels buggy and slow, and the Cupertino giant seems to be struggling to keep up with the solutions. And then there’s that constant fear that every update will bring some disaster with regard to performance or battery life or another vital part of the system.

But I have rediscovered a way to fall in love with Apple. It’s easy. Buy new hardware.

In recent weeks I have tested many new Apple hardware – the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the Apple Watch 5 and the AirPods Pro. And you know, they’re all good.

Very well.

So good, in fact, that it feels like all my problems with the platform have disappeared.

Everything works and everything feels closely aligned and as if it was made to work together.

No, I am not seriously suggesting that people do this, or that it makes sense to drop many dollars in hardware every year. It is nevertheless interesting to note this side effect of Apple’s aggressive upgrade cycles.

But I know people who do this, and it’s interesting to see that they are much happier with their technology.

But if you are willing to spend thousands a year on upgrading technology, you have probably successfully convinced yourself that this is a good move.

Is this an intentional arrangement on Apple’s part? Sell ​​us new shiny things and gradually give us, over the course of months, reasons to worry about our ever-loved devices.

No idea (although it is hard to believe that this has escaped Apple’s attention), but I have no doubt that, in combination with the fact that moving platforms is not an easy undertaking, it contributes to an abundant quarterly revenue.

Apple’s problem seems to be that it won’t let older hardware feel good for long. Batteries get worn out and the silicon starts to moan under the weight of operating system updates and newer apps.

But I also know that with iOS 13, watchOS 7 and the series of firmware updates that the AirPods Pro will undoubtedly receive in the coming months, this hardware would also feel old, slow and buggy, and the ecosystem would again become fragmented and incoherent.

That would indicate that it was time again to buy new hardware.

And so the cycle of consumerism continues.

