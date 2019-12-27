How to drive an incredibly rare and valuable Porsche 356 America Roadster made me realize that my baldness is fucking weird

Loading...

I guess a lot of Porsche public relations people realized that they had some end of the year money out there that was necessary to spend, because that may be the only explanation for this wonderful event they held, one without focusing on any stream. product or anything rudely commercial like that. It was just a bunch of Porsches for more than seven decades, and a clue to lead them. That was how I was able to drive an incredibly rare old Porsche 356 variant, and also how I realized how fucking strange my bald looks.

I will cover this event in much more detail with a video (which involves a real Porsche 901 and a damn 959) that should be ready, um soon, I hope, but for now, I just want to talk about this glorious 1953 356 America Roadster Porsche and my strange bald place.

The car is really wonderful: if you're not familiar with the 356 America Roadster, here's the important thing: it arrived before the Speedster, and it was only for the US market. He became even lighter with the normal weight 356, which already weighed little, weighing just over 1,300 pounds, and that weight savings was evident in the comforts of the car, of which there were none.

It had a very trimmed windshield that mostly kept the insects away from the knuckles, without side windows or the real top (there were side curtains and a rain top only for emergency use), without windshield wipers or interior padding or anything unnecessary .

The 1.5-liter air-cooled 1.5-liter produced a respectable power of 70 horsepower, which, in a small stripped bath like this, feels very fast.

On the slippery track in the rain at Sears Point, I'm sorry, Sonoma Raceway, it was wonderful, even if I cut it just a hair on the first turn and turned around. Fortunately, I didn't hit anything and I could recover well, but then I knew that the car I was driving was one of the 14 survivors, and Porsche valued it between three and four million dollars.

My anus has not opened since I heard that.

Driving this 356 distillate is a real pleasure, regardless. These things are not fast by modern standards, which is good, because if they were, you would probably die of laughter halfway to delight, but they have a crude, lean and mechanical driving quality that you simply cannot find in modern cars.

Beetle driving decades made the 356 America feel strangely familiar, since it is still very clearly a mutated Beetle, as you can see when taking a look at the engine, which, while significantly improved from a VW mill (twin carbohydrates, A real oil filtration system, hotter chamber, etc.) still has some VW parts, like this ingenious magic doohickey that makes the fuel rotate 90 degrees:

Although the basic DNA is shared, the driving experience is much more fun than a normal Beetle, by virtue of the additional power, the minimum weight and the fact that you basically drive around a pair of motorized pants.

That is the quick summary of the car; Now, let's go to the real meat of everything, my weird bald spot.

Normally I can't see my bald spot, since I have placed my eyes on the front of my head, partly to help drive. In most videos, I tend to look at the camera, and in the photos, I am looking almost exclusively forward. As a result, I know that my bald has the approximate size and location of a yarmulke, but I'm really not as familiar with its appearance.

That's where the Porsche comes in.

Look, Porsche had real photographers on hand to record videos and take pictures, and they were kind enough to take some lovely pictures of me in the car, driving in the rain down a windy vineyard path. The photos are fantastic, and I love them.

However, those at the back revealed this horrible truth:

My bald spot is almost a perfect square.

Well, in these photos, it looks like a kind of capital in bold "METER, ”Thanks to that small and stubborn dagger of hair on top, but in general, it has an unequivocally square shape.

I mean, hell, look at this: it has corners.

If only I had been able to retain a little more of that central hair, I could have divided that square into twin rectangles, like the insignia of an army captain, and that would have perfectly reflected the twin vents on the 356's engine cover. That would have been great. But, unfortunately, I couldn't handle that.

How can this be? I am not biological? How many organic things grow in perfect squares? Is my scalp a kind of squared configuration, with square hair panels, because maybe I am a kind of robot or cyborg or something?

I mean, that would explain a lot, really.

Damn, look at that thing. I thought the funniest part of looking at the back of this car would be how hilariously inappropriate those taillights are, but, no, the funny thing is that the crazy block of scalp hits the middle of my head.

I know that my hair has proven to be a disturbing and triggering element for our readers and viewers before, so I suppose I could also pour more gas into that fire. The things that grow in my head do it strangely, and that is something I need to accept.

Fantastic car, however.

