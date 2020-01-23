Style GirlfriendStyle Girlfriend is the point of contact for men who are not only looking for advice on fashion, but also tips, tricks and shortcuts on the topic of lifestyle – all from the perspective of a friendly, female editorial team. Every week, Team SG will put together the clothes, grooming products, and more men to live their most stylish lives.

The people of Esquire UK have recently declared 2020 Shipster, a terrible, personal style port manteau that combines fishermen and hipsters.

Despite the terrible name, they are right when it comes to this already emerging men’s fashion trend. This year you can expect sturdy layers, pounding boots and tiny hats borrowed from The Life Aquatic. Steve Zissou’s wardrobe department dominates the Instagram feeds of men’s fashion bloggers and airport paparazzi pictures of male celebrities.

And … your closet? Because here’s the thing. Yes, the name is stupid, but good, it’s not a terrible look ?! I mean, leave Infinite Jest’s fishing net and donkey ear copy at home, and you can probably pull it off without giving the impression that you’re “trying a trend.” Check out some tips below to improve Shipster mood this year:

A hat that is worn over your ears

Knitted hats in dark tones like black or navy look at home on the ship’s head. So also styles in a super pigmented shade like tomato red or highway cone orange.

When it comes to how long you can wear a hat like this in a year, I generally give the following guidelines: If it’s cold enough for a jacket (even a light one!), You can get away with a hat. In good weather, change to a hat that is not intended as a pullover for your head.

A cozy sweater that looks like you’ve had it for at least 10 years

A ship’s sweater should look robust and yet homemade. Think: a woolly number that knitted your first true love for you, that you cruelly gave up for adventure on the high seas, or that you dumped after college to move to Bushwick with your friends.

Warm pants

Obviously, a Shipster needs pants that keep him warm on the water on cold nights, or to go home after a late night show by a band you’ve never heard of (but have seen a hundred times) to go.

Cord is a good choice for winter, while a sturdy twill can take control in spring.

combat boots

Nobody outside a military zone needs combat boots, but I have to admit that the style (for both men and women) has grown on me in recent years. Now wear it with your warm pants and jeans into the warm months.

Roll or tie the bottoms to emphasize the lacing of the boots and achieve a nice show-off style for the Shipster.

Camp socks

You need an extra thick sock to get under these boots. A camp sock is just the thing. They feel serious and look cool without resorting to a simple crew sock.

Chore coat

Thanks to extra heavy fabrics such as flannel lining and lambskin collar, the trendy work coat has become a basic equipment for the whole year. Wear yours literally all of the above to complete your shipster OOTD.