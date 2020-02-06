How to download your information – Adweek

Did you know that you can use Facebook to download a copy of your information? This can include everything from the posts you’ve shared to the payment history, search history, and beyond. You can download all of your information at once or choose what types of data you want to download. Our guide will show you how.

Note: These screenshots were taken in the Facebook application on iOS.

Step 1: Tap the three horizontal lines in the lower right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Scroll down and tap “Settings & privacy”.

Step 3: Tap “Privacy Shortcuts.”

Step 4: Scroll down to the “Your Facebook Information” section and tap “Access your information”.

Step 5: Tap Download Information.

Step 6: By default, the menu is set to download all data from all possible categories. If you don’t want to download data from a specific category, tap it to remove the check mark next to it.

You can also choose to download all information from the day you created your Facebook account, or to download information from a specific period only. To do this, tap on “All my data”. You can also choose from various file formats and choose a media quality for your data before downloading it.

When you’re done making changes, tap “Create File” at the bottom of the screen.

Once you tap “Create File”, you will have to wait for Facebook to finish creating your file before you can actually download it. Facebook will notify you when the file is ready.