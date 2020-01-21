How to download songs from Spotify

So you want to download a song from Spotify, don’t you? You are lucky – it is very possible and we will show you how to do it. But before we delve into the instructions, you must first compile three things: a Spotify Premium subscription to unmask the download button, a connection to the internet to download the tracks and a mobile device to save them.

All done? Here you can read how you can download songs from Spotify.

conditions

Spotify is a bit picky about what you can download on certain devices, so here’s a brief summary: on a desktop you can save your favorite songs and playlists for offline listening, but – unlike on mobile devices – albums and playlists aren’t available comparison.

Desktop

How to download songs on desktop

Downloading your entire catalog of likes songs on a computer couldn’t be easier – just open the Spotify Liked Songs section (using the Spotify application for MacOS or Windows) and turn on the download switch. That’s all there is to it.

How to download playlists on desktop

Step 1: When viewing a composite playlist that you want to download, click on the small heart-shaped icon, located directly to the right of the Play button, to save it in your library for easy access (if not, the download option) remains hidden).

Step 2: Then switch the Download slider in the upper right corner of a playlist. The playlist starts downloading, but keep in mind that it may take a while, depending on the size of the playlist and the speed of your internet connection.

Once saved, the playlist is accessible from the “Playlists” section on the left side of the Spotify application for MacOS and Windows, alongside all your other playlists (even those that have not been downloaded for offline listening).

mobile

Download Liked songs, an album or a playlist on mobile

Whether you download your playlist with Liked Songs, an album or a playlist, the procedure is the same everywhere. Simply load the collection that you want to save and tap the Download switch in the top right corner. The songs are then downloaded.

Note: You do not have to follow a playlist or album to download it on your mobile device.

How to download a podcast on mobile

Step 1: While viewing a podcast (such as Trends with Benefits), tap the three horizontal dots in the upper right corner – or the three vertical dots, if you use an Android device – to access the info panel.

Step 2: Then select Manage Downloads.

Step 3: A download icon appears next to each episode, so you can choose which one to download.

Note: You can also tap the three horizontal dots to the right of individual episodes and select Download if you prefer a faster method.

Fix the problem

Can’t download extra songs? It may be because you have reached the oh-so-frustrating limit of 3,333 numbers per device. If that’s the case, consider deleting a playlist from your offline listening library. It frees up space for the tracks that you are trying to download.

It is also worth remembering that you can only download songs on three devices at the same time. Try to add more and you will die. Reach that point and your only option is to make a U-turn by turning off offline listening on one of the other gadgets.

