How to download iOS 13 on your iPhone or iPod Touch

Apple’s latest mobile operating system, iOS 13, was released in September 2019. As usual, it was full of Apple’s latest tweaks and enhancements, but it also introduced a host of new features, including the highly anticipated Dark Mode.

This update brought a number of valuable improvements, but you must update your device to iOS 13 before you can play with the latest toys. This way you can update your iPhone or iPod Touch to iOS 13.

Note: For the first time in Apple’s history, the iPad goes its own way and is no longer linked to iOS. As such, iPads have not received iOS 13. Instead, the iPad now has its own operating system iPadOS and we have written a separate manual for downloading iPadOS.

Compatible devices

First, make sure your device can run iOS 13. Although Apple is known for supporting older devices with new software updates, some older iPhones that were eligible for iOS 12 did not receive iOS 13. The following iPod Touch and iPhones support iOS 13:

Back up your iPhone or iPod Touch

It is strongly recommended that you back up your device before you install an update, even for released builds. By backing up your data, you can easily restore your device if something goes wrong.

You can update your iPhone or iPod Touch with iCloud from Apple or by connecting your device to a Mac or PC via iTunes.

Back up with iCloud

Using iCloud is probably the easiest way to back up your device. Here’s how to do it:

Connect to a Wi-Fi network.

Go to your Settings app, select your name and tap iCloud. If you use iOS 10.2 or earlier, you must scroll down and tap iCloud.

Scroll down and tap iCloud Backup> Back up now. If you use iOS 10.2 or earlier, tap Backup.

You can check if the backup is complete by going back to Settings, tapping iCloud> iCloud Storage> Manage Storage and tapping your device in the list.

Back up to Mac with MacOS Catalina

MacOS Catalina has abolished Apple’s iconic iTunes and replaced it with separate apps for Books, Podcasts and Music. However, you can still back up your iOS device on the new MacOS. Here’s how to do it:

Connect your iPhone or iPod Touch to your Mac and make sure it is up-to-date.

Follow the on-screen instructions if you need to enter your device’s passcode or trust My Computer.

Open your Finder app and select your iPhone in the sidebar.

Press the General tab and then Back up now to back up to your Mac manually.

Back up to a Mac or PC with iTunes

If you are blessed with an older Mac or Windows PC, you can still use iTunes to back up your iPhone or iPod Touch. You do this as follows:

Make sure iTunes is up-to-date and connect your device.

Follow the on-screen instructions if you need to enter your device’s passcode or trust My Computer.

Select your iPhone or iPod Touch in iTunes.

Make a backup now to save your data.

Download and install iOS 13 on your iPhone or iPod Touch

The easiest way to download and install iOS 13 on your iPhone or iPod Touch is to download over the air.

On your iPhone or iPod Touch, go to Settings> General> Software Update.

Your device checks for updates and a message about iOS 13 appears. Tap Download and install.

Updating your device may take a while and you cannot use your device while the update is in progress.

Download and install iOS 13 via iTunes on your Mac or PC

If you want, you can also download the iOS 13 update via iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Make sure you have been updated to the latest version of iTunes.

Connect your iPhone or iPod Touch to your computer.

Open iTunes, select your device, and then click Summary> Check for Updates.

Click Download and Update.

Recommendations from the editors