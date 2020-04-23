How to downgrade from Android 11 to Android 10 on Pixel

If you are not information with the most modern Android 11 Developer Preview create on your Google Pixel, it’s possibly tunes to your ears figuring out that you can downgrade your OS to a stable Android 10 develop if you face any big challenges.

We have proven you how to put in the 1st Developer Preview, so it is only honest that we demonstrate you how to downgrade from this experimental Android develop.

You’re going to require to do a few points prior to you can revert to a stable Android 10 create, although. First of all, be confident to again up all of your data right before even trying this. You will eliminate information, as this strategy requires a system wipe, and your device will be wiped quite a few occasions for the duration of this process.

This information is also personalized for Windows end users, so the course of action might range for all those using MacOS or Linux.

How to downgrade from the Android 11 Developer Preview on Google Pixel

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=T-uq1Wx6RWE

Obtain and install Android SDK Platform instruments Permit USB debugging and OEM unlocking Down load the most new compatible Manufacturing unit Picture Boot into system bootloader Unlock bootloader Enter the flash command Relock bootloader (optional) Reboot your mobile phone

1. Down load and set up Android SDK System-Resources package

You are going to need to have to use ADB or Android Debug Bridge to downgrade your current Android create to an more mature variation. We suggest putting in the unzipped platform-equipment offer on your desktop for rapid entry when operating commands. You can obtain the hottest platform-equipment zip file from listed here.

2. Allow USB debugging and OEM unlocking

To begin with, make certain that you have Developer Selections enabled on your Pixel, you can do that by heading to your device Configurations > About phone, now tap “Build number” until finally a message confirms that you have Developer alternatives enabled.

Now you require to head to Settings > Program > Highly developed > Developer choices (you might require to broaden a concealed menu for this). Right before we are all set to go on, you will will need to scroll down and empower “OEM unlocking” as this is integral for even further ways. Now scroll a little bit more down to the “Debugging” part and tap the “Allow USB debugging” option.

3. Down load the Factory Picture for your machine

This is important for the Android 11 downgrade system. You are going to will need to obtain the right Factory Graphic for your product. This is effectively just a blank slate for your smartphone or snapshot of that certain Android construct at that time. You can get it from Google’s Factory Picture OTA web hosting web-site, which incorporates all Manufacturing unit Visuals for Pixel and Nexus devices.

You will have to have to add this file and unzip its contents to the platform-instruments folder for access afterwards on.

Be aware: Do not extract into an interior sub-folder, just extract all information into the most important system-software folder.

4. Boot into machine bootloader

This can be carried out a pair of strategies. The easiest way is to join your system to your Windows Computer system and open system-instruments folder and typing “cmd” into your file manager handle bar. This will open up a Command Prompt window in the correct put, now enter the subsequent command to start the adb daemon:

adb reboot bootloader

Your Pixel system will now load into the bootloader, which is wherever we’ll will need to be to ship some commands.

Alternatively, you can press and keep the Power button and volume down essential right until you see the Android determine lying down. Now you will have to have to press and keep the electric power button and volume up button briefly in advance of releasing the quantity up crucial. Making use of the up and down quantity buttons, you can scroll to decide on “enter fastboot.”

5. Unlock the bootloader

Unlocking the bootloader is essential for the flashing system, as regretably you just cannot flash a Manufacturing unit Picture and downgrade your Android version utilizing the marginally less complicated ADB sideloading strategy. This is a really very simple process even though. When making use of your command-line interface, enter the next command:

fastboot flashing unlock

You will get a somewhat daunting message on your exhibit warning you that unlocking the bootloader may perhaps result in unit instability. Applying the physical quantity keys, choose the “Unlock the bootloader” possibility and confirm your choice by pressing the energy button. Restart your Pixel, as this system will wipe your smartphone.

We will also need to have to skip the system startup procedure to re-permit USB Debugging in preparation for the subsequent phase. At the time you have accomplished so, be certain your Pixel is connected to your Computer system, and you will need to have to enter the bootloader on your system with the adhering to command all over again:

adb reboot bootloader

6. Enter the flash command

With all of your Factory Graphic files extracted into the platform-resources folder and obtainable. You can now run the following command:

flash-all

Your Pixel will now begin the course of action of downgrading Android, which will consider a several minutes. Go away the Command Prompt window open, and when the course of action has completed, you will see a completion concept.

7. Relock the bootloader (optional)

This is an optional action, but is essential if you want to get foreseeable future OTA updates. Usually, you are going to see a pop-up splash display with a warning every time you reboot your gadget.

You will want to go through the unit setup approach once more which you can skip wholesale. From in this article, go again and re-permit USB debugging from phase No 2 — your bootloader is unlocked so OEM unlocking should really be grayed out.

Plug your gadget back again into your Windows Computer system and open your system-equipment folder and reopen a Command Prompt window using the “cmd.” Enter the following command to quickly load into your gadget bootloader:

adb reboot bootloader

Now we can re-lock the bootloader by moving into the next:

fastboot flashing lock

On your Pixel, using the volume keys, scroll to the “lock the bootloader” alternative and faucet the power button to acknowledge. When verified “locked” will seem on display screen in the bootloader menu.

Notice: This course of action will wipe your device a further more time at the time you reboot your Pixel.

8. Reboot your cellular phone

You can now disconnect your gadget and reboot as you have productively downgraded from the Android 11 developer preview to Android 10. It should now load into the machine set up method, allowing for you to indicator up and love your stable Android create.

It’s also worth noting that this process will operate if you wish to downgrade from Android 10 to Android Pie on gadgets these as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 3. We do not advocate executing so, as this brings about stability pitfalls and challenges. If you do pick out to downgrade from a single Android version to an additional, then you do so at your own possibility.

Dylan Roussel and Kyle Bradshaw contributed to this guidebook.

