How to Ditch the Cloud and Upgrade to a DIY NAS Instead

Loading...

What is the NAS?

The NAS is essentially a set of hard drives that connects to your home network, powered and hosted by a small computer, enabling a centralized file storage system that you can access from anywhere.

Traditionally, a NAS enclosure required a bit of skill to operate, but manufacturers have made great strides in this area to the point that almost anyone can implement a powerful network storage solution that is more powerful and flexible than 39; a cloud storage service.

Synology's DS218J is a powerful two-bay NAS enclosure at an entry-level price of around $ 230.

Is the NAS not expensive?

Since you are directly purchasing the NAS box and the required hard drives, there is more upfront investment. But it works cheaper in the long run as there are no ongoing monthly fees. Cloud storage is akin to renting space for your data, while NAS is more like owning your own home, giving you complete control and ownership. The boxes are designed to work 24/7, but generally don't consume a lot of energy.

A two-bay NAS box can be recovered from $ 200. Filling these slots with two 1 TB hard drives will cost you an additional $ 100, so in total you're looking at $ 300. In comparison, a Google One plan with 2 TB of storage will cost you $ 125 a year. I invested in a more expensive five-bay Synology DS1019 +, and filled up the hard drive slots as and when needed. More drive bays also provide you with better redundancy because you can mirror data so you don't lose it if one or two drives fail.

Loading

Keep in mind that NAS enclosures can do more than just store and share your photos. Synology and QNAP have an extensive application ecosystem that extends functionality far beyond the limits of traditional network storage.

I use mine as a media server so the family can easily stream movies and music stored on the NAS to any connected smartphone, tablet, PC or streaming device, in addition to serving as PVR to record major sporting events in free television access. I also use it to drive and monitor my home security cameras.

Which NAS box should I buy?

There are a number of companies that manufacture NAS enclosures, including QNAP, Western Digital and Seagate, but Synology's DiskStation line is by far the best in the industry in terms of ease of use. , stability and functionality.

For example, making your NAS accessible from outside your home network usually involves configuring port forwarding rules or other complicated network settings. But Synology's QuickConnect functionality bypasses this by allowing you to assign a simple URL or ID for access.

The DS1019 + is a five-bay NAS enclosure that supports 4K transcoding expansion bays for even more storage, at around $ 1,000.

It is also the only NAS system that can match Google Photos in terms of intelligence. Synology's Moments app, which runs on the company's Diskstation Manager operating system, analyzes all of your photos and places them in meaningful albums for you, making it much easier to find the photo you are looking for.

It uses facial recognition to group photos with similar faces and scene recognition so that you can search based on the elements present in the image.

Loading

Unlike Google Photos, Synology does all of this without ever collecting user data or sending a single photo to the public cloud.

You can also configure the app to automatically download all new photos from your phone to your NAS.

Another strong point of the NAS compared to cloud storage services is speed. Cloud services are limited by your Internet speeds and the bandwidth of their servers, while the NAS uses the speed of your local home network which is significantly faster.

Of course, it is always wise to keep an offsite backup of all your important files in the event of a fire or burglary. Synology has several options for doing this, by backing up data stored on the NAS to a public cloud service like Google Drive, OneDrive or Dropbox.

The advantage here is that Synology will encrypt your data before it is downloaded, so your data cannot be trawled and will not be compromised if the cloud service is hacked or breached.

Some NAS devices allow you to synchronize an encrypted backup of your cloud storage.

Synology also offers its own private cloud option called Synology C2 Backup, with the basic plan costing between $ 16 and $ 100 per year depending on your needs.

Another option is to invest in an off-site Synology NAS and synchronize files over the Internet. Personally, I take the manual route; plug in a USB drive to the NAS on a monthly basis to back up my most valuable data, namely my collection of family photos and videos.

Krishan is an award-winning Australian technology journalist.

The most seen in technology

Loading