How to disinfect your shoes: deep clean shoes for coronavirus

The products presented are independently selected by our editorial team and we can receive a commission on purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

There is a reason why doctors and health care professionals change shoes and wipe them when they return home. According to a new CDC report, pathogenic bacteria and infectious diseases could live on your body.

The new study, which followed doctors on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic in Wuhan, China, found that half of the samples taken from the soles of ICU medical staff were positive for COVID-19. This led researchers to believe that the coronavirus could survive on the ground, and that the sole of people’s shoes “could function as carriers”.

Fortunately, there are a few simple steps we can take to thoroughly clean and disinfect our shoes.

If you wear shoes at home, the easiest way to prevent germs and bacteria from tracking is to change into a pair of indoor shoes (i.e. slippers or moccasins) as soon as you enter the door. If you want to keep your shoes on, consider throwing a shoe cover.

If you are a household type without shoes, you will want to keep your shoes in a separate space (i.e. on a carpet near the entrance) and you will want to wipe and disinfect your shoes after removing them. It goes without saying that you should also wash your hands immediately afterwards.

To do your part to prevent the spread of viruses and bacteria, here are seven things you can pick up online to keep your shoes clean, odorless and germ-free.

1. Disposable wet wipes for shoes

The first thing you should do when you get home is to wipe your shoes. These disposable wipes come in a convenient pop-up package; take one out of the bag and use it to remove dust and dirt while deodorizing your sneakers. The wipes are ideal for shining shoes and eliminating scratches. This will not completely disinfect your shoes, but the wipes will at least remove surface germs and contaminants.

Shoe wipers below sold out? Try these, which have a textured surface for even deeper cleaning.

2. 10 second disinfectant and deodorant spray for shoes

Household disinfectant sprays like Lysol or Clorox are for kitchens and bathrooms – not your shoes. To keep your shoes germ-free and odorless, you’ll want to buy a vaporizer like this one, which is actually designed for your boots, sneakers, and sandals. The spray promises to kill common bacteria while inhibiting the growth of mold and mildew.

3. CleanPro adhesive / sticky mats

Think of these sticky rugs as a lint roller, but for your shoes. Before entering the house, roll the soles and sides of your shoes on this mat, and the non-toxic adhesive will remove dust, hair, pollen and other debris from the surface. CleanPro says the carpet can effectively pick up even airborne contaminants and up to 95% of particles in the 0.3 micron range.

When the sheet is dirty, simply peel it off and start a new layer, as you would with a lint roller or poster pad. This rug measures 24 x 36 inches although larger sizes are also available.

4. Wearwell Natural Rubber Foot Bath Mat

It is one thing to wipe your feet on a doormat before entering the house, but consider taking a disinfectant mat for deep cleaning.

This rubber mat is used in warehouses and food production facilities to keep shoes and floors sterile. The mat is half an inch deep with raised edges, allowing you to add a disinfectant solution (like this one here) to its bin. Flexible rubber scrapers remove dirt and debris from the surface of your soles, while the disinfectant gets to work as soon as you walk on the mat. Wearwell says the shoes should stay on the carpet for at least a minute for complete decontamination.

5. SteriShoe Essential Ultraviolet Shoe Sanitizer

Once your shoes have gotten inside, install one of these disinfectant lights, which harness the power of UVC light to kill up to 99.9% of germs. This UltiViolet SteriShoe shoe freshener is recommended by the American Podiatric Medical Association for its ability to kill bacteria related to shoe odor, athlete’s foot, toenail fungus, warts and other microorganisms.

To use it, insert a unit into each shoe, plug in the units, turn it on and leave it for 45 minutes. The UVC light turns off automatically when the disinfection process is complete.

6. StinkBOSS air freshener, ozone freshener and dryer

If you’ve been traveling or have heavy shoes to clean (think of crampons, boots, skates), you may want to consider a disinfection machine like this one, from StinkBOSS.

Sprays and wipes may not be enough for heavily soiled shoes. This device circulates the ozone molecules through the pores of your shoes to sweep away odor-causing bacteria and clean your shoes inside and out. It can also use heat to kill germs. StinkBOSS claims that the heat and ozone combo can kill up to 99% of harmful bacteria without the harmful effects of chemicals or solvents. And everything is done in as little as 30 minutes inside the machine. What we like: you can also use the device to deodorize and dry soggy helmets, bags and sports equipment.

7. Boot and shoe cleaner

If you need to thoroughly clean your shoes, get a handy kit like this one, which includes a deodorant spray, cleaning brush and detergent.

For quick and easy work, choose one of these shoe cleaners, which are similar to what you would see in a professional shoe polish stand. The “Scrusher” is made from a sturdy steel frame with three brushes to remove everything from snow and sand to surface stains. The lower bristles are made of rigid nylon to clean the sole of your shoes, while the softer side bristles clean the upper part of the shoe without damaging the leather. Before anyone enters the house, make sure they put their shoes on this device.