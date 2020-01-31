How to die – and mourn – in 2020

The firestorm over Kobe’s legacy produced a disturbing subplot when a Washington Post journalist simply tweeted a link to a story about the alleged rape, triggering a fusillade of angry reactions, some of which subsequently revealed. The threats were so harsh – one of them even tweeted her home address – that she had to leave the house that night and stay in a hotel. The Post has suspended her; then, after a staff rebellion, the suspension was withdrawn.

What relevance did this online fight have for the real losses of Bryant, his daughter and the seven others in the crashed helicopter? Few. The collisions on social media are rarely enlightening or purifying. They certainly do not benefit mourning families. After hashtags fade, the pain stays. Unlike many more on social media, death is a fact that cannot be falsified in the end.

A digital wake does not have to be so loaded. The online tribute to Christensen was less focused on his significant professional achievements, including his influential book The Innovator’s Dilemma, than his belief that the ultimate benchmark is the people whose lives touch you. Admittedly, he was less famous than Bryant, but the sincere condolences – also by people (like me) who had met him while passing or in one of his classes, or were simply touched by his writing – were more in line with how current awake or funerals tend to go: a warm, loving celebration of a person, one last time.

The reports about Leila Janah went even further and more emphatically injected her remarkable life story into the mainstream than when she was alive. For last week I only had the most misty feeling of who she was, mainly through a WIRED interview five years ago. But those who knew or admired her flooded the internet with personal stories about a courageous and charismatic 37-year-old who created several startups to help reduce global poverty. When she died of cancer, she was CEO of Samasource, a company she founded in Kenya and arranged for local employees, mostly women, to do jobs for companies such as Microsoft, Google and Walmart. The estimated 50,000 people who helped it were just the beginning for Janah.

Although her impact was immediately felt online, it took a week for The New York Times to place a death announcement about this extraordinary figure. Chalk one to social media.

Time travel

In 1997 I marked the beginning of ‘virtual sorrow’ with the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. The unprecedented answer meant the mainstreaming of the internet because people realized they had a way to express themselves – even if they were a bit exaggerated – upon the death of a famous and beloved figure. This is what I wrote on September 14, 1997 in a piece for Newsweek:

