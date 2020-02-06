How to determine your Apple Watch model

Apple’s smartwatch is undoubtedly the market leader in the wearables world, but it can be difficult to tell each model of the Apple Watch apart, given how uniform the design of these watches was. If you want to find out which Apple Watch model you’re dealing with, there’s an easy way to do it.

There are currently six series of Apple Watch models that are spread across the generations. The original Apple Watch had no label, but the products below were labeled Series 1 through 5 to distinguish them from others. Series 1 and 2 watches actually come from the same hardware generation, but were two different layers of this generation’s product.

The Apple Watch is currently only an iPhone accessory. It doesn’t work with other iOS devices, and certainly not with phones from other brands. This is an important consideration when determining the model of your watch, as you need to connect it to the Apple Watch app on an iPhone to see the model number.

How to find your Apple Watch model number

After connecting the Apple Watch to an iPhone, you need to do the following:

Open the Apple Watch app Tap on “My watch” Now tap on General> Info Touch “Model” Find a number starting with “A” and write it down somewhere

Apple Watch generations by model number

Now that you have your model number, all you have to do is use this list to find out which Apple Watch model you have.

A2092 – Series 5 GPS 40mm

– Series 5 GPS 40mm A2093 – Series 5 GPS 44mm

– Series 5 GPS 44mm A2094, A2156 – Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm

– Series 5 GPS + Cellular 40mm A2095, A2157 – Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm

– Series 5 GPS + Cellular 44mm A1977 – Series 4 GPS 40mm

– Series 4 GPS 40mm A1978 – Series 4 GPS 44mm

– Series 4 GPS 44mm A1975, A2007 – Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm

– Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40mm A1976, A2008 – Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm

– Series 4 GPS + Cellular 44mm A1858 – Series 3 GPS 38mm

– Series 3 GPS 38mm A1859 – Series 3 GPS 42mm

– Series 3 GPS 42mm A1860, A1889, A1890 – Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm

– Series 3 GPS + Cellular 38mm A1861, A1891, A1892 – Series 3 GPS + Cellular 42 mm

– Series 3 GPS + Cellular 42 mm A1757 – Series 2 38 mm

– Series 2 38 mm A1758 , Series 2 42mm

, Series 2 42mm A1816 – Series 2 Apple Watch Edition 38 mm

– Series 2 Apple Watch Edition 38 mm A1817 – Series 2 Apple Watch Edition 42 mm

– Series 2 Apple Watch Edition 42 mm A1802 – Series 1 38 mm

– Series 1 38 mm A1803 – Series 1 42 mm

– Series 1 42 mm A1553 – Apple watch 1st generation 38mm

– Apple watch 1st generation 38mm A1554 – Apple watch 1st generation 42mm

Note that these model numbers only provide information about the digital hardware of your Apple Watch model. Different variants within each series have different market values. For example, a watch with a titanium case is worth more than a demo aluminum watch. If you know the model series, you should take a look at the variants in this model to get a complete overview of the respective product.

