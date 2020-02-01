Is it time to get rid of Gmail? You may want to create a new account with a better name, remove an alternate account that you never use, or just switch to a different email client. But you also want to keep your Google account, which you may be using for YouTube. This is a common problem and we can help you out.

Note that deleting a Gmail account is a permanent process, and after a short window in which you may be able to restore it, this address will be completely removed from the email client. You can’t change your mind or even create a new account with the same email address – and no one else can use it. Google allows you to save email conversations. Otherwise your email history will be deleted forever. Here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Navigate to your Google account

You can switch to your Google Account at any time by navigating to your profile picture in Gmail and selecting “Manage Google Account”. Or you can instantly access your account by following this handy link. If you’re not already signed in, you’ll need to sign in to your Google Account.

In your Google Account, look at the menu on the left and choose Data and Personalization. This area regulates data protection, data storage and many important settings, including the option to delete your Gmail account.

Step 2: Select the Delete Account option

Scroll down until you find the “Download”, “Delete” or “Schedule” section of your data. Here you want to select the option to delete a service or your account. Here you can delete everything you’ve signed in to Google for, including your Gmail account.

Step 3: Choose whether you want to delete your Gmail account

In the following screen, select the “Delete Google Service” option to continue. You can also delete your entire Google account here. However, this is not necessary if you only want to remove Gmail. You can also choose what to do with your data if you plan to stop using your Google Account, prepare for what happens when you die, and so on.

At this point, Google will ask you to log in again with your account password. So be prepared to provide this data.

At this point you can download important data to save after deleting your account. This may be a good idea if you have important Gmail conversations.

Step 5: remove Gmail

Now you can see all the Google services that you currently have active. Search for Gmail and select the trash can icon to start deleting.

Google will now ask you to enter a new email address for the login options of your Google account. This new email address cannot be a Gmail address. If you have not yet set up a new email account, this is the right time. If you have already entered a secondary email address for your Google Account, Google will automatically select this email for use.

Google will now send you a confirmation email to this address. Wait for the email to arrive, open it, and click the link to permanently delete your Gmail account. Google will give you one final warning before you complete the process – and you’re done!

Step 6: delete additional data

Keep in mind that you can create more detailed plans for your account to be inactive by deleting a service or your account and choosing Create Plan for Your Account. This can help you if you no longer want to use Google or cannot. However, it is also a good way to generally control your data and decide whether you want to share it with third parties in an emergency. You can also use these tools to have your Google Account deleted automatically if it is not used for a certain period of time.

If you’ve saved email from Gmail for offline use or you’re using Gmail offline in any way, your browser may have stored problematic information. To avoid these problems, clear your browser’s cache and cookies in your browser to ensure that all the data stored in your Gmail account is deleted.

A note about deleting an email address

If you’ve been using your email address for a long time, keep in mind that you may have used it to register services and sign in to everything from bill payment to one-hit wonder apps that you no longer use use. If you delete your Gmail account, you will no longer receive updates or reminders from any of these accounts. Some of the accounts may no longer work If you can’t find a response email address, you may need to change your account information or create a new account. In other words, prepare for some cleanup after your old email disappears.

