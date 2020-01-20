How to delete iCloud backups from iPhone or iPad

Want to get rid of an old iCloud backup or hit the reset button and start over? Follow the procedure to delete iCloud backups on iPhone and iPad.

ICloud storage can be used quickly between all rich photos and videos, iMessages, and the many third-party applications that can use it. Checking how your backups use your iCloud storage is an easy way to free up space or figure out if you need to upgrade your plan. The steps below work on iPhone or iPad and allow you to delete one of the backups made with the same iCloud account.

For Mac, see our tutorial on deleting backups from macOS Catalina here.

iPhone: how to delete iCloud backups

On your iPhone (or iPad) open settings Tap your name To choose iCloud Tap Manage storage space To choose backups Select a backup, press Delete backup

Note: Remember that if you delete the only backup from a device, it will also disable iCloud backups in the future. So if you want to keep them, you will have to go back to iCloud> iCloud Backup.

Here’s what the process looks like:

Now choose the backup (s) you want to delete.

As you can see above, you can also disable the backup of certain apps on iCloud.

