How to delete a device from Logitech options completely counter-intuitive

Almost every global task of maintaining the system seems unimportant in the light of the overwhelming news of the pandemic. But even in a world completely disturbed by an invisible pathogen, our systems sometimes have to be repaired.

One solution that has fascinated me for a while was how to remove a keyboard entry from Logitech Options, the small utility that helps customize buttons and controls on Logitech devices.

At some point in the distant past, I had a Logitech K780 keyboard attached to my development machine. Since that time, the keyboard has migrated upstairs to my video editing machine. The K780 has a slot designed to hold an iPad, but this slot works just as well with a trackpad, allowing me to navigate to the Final Cut Pro X timeline without taking my hands off the keyboard. It’s a great hack.

Although the K780 is no longer used in my coding box, Logitech Options insisted it was in use. The perfectionist didn’t like the idea that the product, not attached to my development machine, be shown as an attachment. At the same time, I was not fooled by the idea that the systems’ traps were that the Logitech unified receiver (a small USB dongle) still listened to the K780, which meant that if the keyboard got too close, a lost keyboard would intended for one machine can be interpreted by another.

At first, I thought I’d look at Bluetooth settings, but the only device listed was the K810, which is really used with this computer.

The problem is that there is no “Remove Device” button or option anywhere within the Logitech Options. The only option is the Add Devices button at the bottom of the screen.

Clicking on it didn’t give any apparent joy. A new screen presented two buttons: Add unifying device or Add Bluetooth device.

This is where you counter-intuit. To remove a Logitech device, click Add Devices on the Previous Screen, then Add Unifying Device to the Screen. Yes, to delete, you must click Add. I know. It’s almost as intuitive as ejecting a disk full of important files by dragging the entire bin to the trash.

Even the best UI designers have blind spots.

You will then be taken to a completely different interface, the Logitech Unifying software control panel. Click Advanced at the bottom left.

And there it is: the stubborn K780 is still paired to the unifying receiver. Click on it.

Then, finally, tap Couple.

You can see that the keyboard is removed in the Unifier software control panel.

Now the keyboard is also finally from the Logitech options interface.

There you go Just remember that to delete you need to add.

One last thought: Just because I am teased by a Logitech Control Interface Interest Point of Interest does not mean I don’t like their mice and keyboards. Almost all my mice and keyboards are Logitech. It does great hardware. Unifying dongles also facilitates the use of products without deviating from Bluetooth or network settings. In fact, I recommended Logitech devices to each of our home office items.

Must read:

And you? Have you had a strange hardware configuration challenge to find an unintuitive way to fix it? What did you do? We let you know in the comments below!

You can follow my updates on the daily project on social media. Be sure to follow me on Twitter at @DavidGewirtz, Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, Instagram on Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and YouTube on YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.