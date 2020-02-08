How to create a GIF from a YouTube video

Regardless of how you pronounce it, the animated image standard is an extremely popular way to share content and reactions online. It’s a skill of its own to create, but you can easily create some great videos using existing online videos from websites like YouTube. In the past, you might have had to use Photoshop to create animated GIFs. However, this is no longer the case.

This guide will show you how to make a GIF from a YouTube video using some simple online tools. Whichever of these tools you prefer, each one does the job well and is so simple that you can create GIFs in just a few minutes.

Use GIFs.com for optimal customization

Step 1: Find the YouTube video you want to convert to a GIF (possibly a NASA archive?) And copy its URL.

Step 2: Navigate to GIFs.com. Paste the YouTube URL you chose into the white box on the left side of the page (make sure you’ve copied the entire link for this to work). It should recognize it automatically. If it doesn’t work right away, just click the “Create” button. You can also upload your own videos to the site by clicking the Upload button.

Step 3: If your image shows an ad in the lower left corner, be sure to click the X to hide it (otherwise it will appear in your GIF). Then click on the timeline below the image and select the start and end times for your animated GIF. A blue bar shows the period that is used.

You can shorten the length or length as you like. However, keep in mind that the longer the animation, the larger the file. In some places where you want to share the GIF, the size may be limited. Twitter, for example, has a GIF limit of 5MB on mobile devices and 15MB on desktops – although 15MB is considered very, very large for a GIF.

Next, add some effects, a label, or a sticker if you’d like. You can also crop the image and add other effects such as blurring, padding, and other effects that match your new meme or make it easier to display the image. When you’re satisfied, click “Create GIF” in the top right corner.

It may take some time to create the image, especially if you are creating a long GIF. So be patient.

Step 4: On the next page you will be asked to confirm the title of the GIF and to select the desired tags.

Step 5: On the last page you will find options to download, embed or share your newly created GIF. You will also get a preview to see what it looks like. If you want to remove the watermark in the corner, you can. However, this means signing up for the premium service, which starts at $ 2 a month. This is not necessary for the occasional GIF creation. However, the premium version offers a free 7-day trial if you want to try it out and see how the additional features work.

Use Giphy for quick results

Another popular online GIF service is Giphy. It supports YouTube and Vimeo links as well as manually created GIFs from photos. It also offers a variety of options for customizing your GIF, adding subtitles, and other elements to suit your needs.

Step 1: Copy the YouTube URL from which you want to create a GIF and navigate to the GIF manufacturer from Giphy.com.

Step 2: Paste your YouTube URL into the input field at the bottom of the page. As you can see, you can also upload your own videos or GIFs that you can work with. You will be asked to log in to a Giphy account. Without this account, you cannot create GIFs on this website.

Step 3: Select the start time and duration of your GIF and click the Next button to decorate.

Step 4: If necessary, add a label and stickers with drawn overlays. When you’re satisfied, click the Next button to upload.

Step 5: Wait for the GIF to be created. If it is long, it may take a few minutes. When you’re done, click the Upload to GIPHY button to publish it.

Step 6: Using the available links, you can now download your new GIF, copy it, embed it on a website and much more!

After creating a great GIF that you’re incredibly proud of, it’s probably time to share it with your friends. But will the GIF work in your chosen social medium? If you are worried we can help you! Learn how to post GIFs on Instagram and upload them to Facebook.

Download Gifit! for long-term work

If you need YouTube GIFs quickly and need them frequently, we recommend an extension. It’s called GIFit! Once installed, you can create and save GIFs in seconds. A GIFit is added! Click the button at the top right of your window. Then you can just navigate to the YouTube video you want to use and select the button. Then you choose the times in the video that you want to turn into a GIF, choose size and quality and the tool does the rest!

However, it is worth noting that the GIFit! The extension appears to be only available for the Google Chrome browser. Therefore, you need this browser to use them. And according to GIFit! On the Chrome Web Store extension page, this extension may not work with YouTube videos that “use Flash Player by force”.

