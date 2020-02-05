If you own a TV, be it a pimped 8K TV, a regular 4K TV or an aging HD TV, one thing is certain: it will be a magnet for dust and household waste at some point. You are here and researching how to clean your TV screen. We suspect that it is already full of garbage.

Before refinishing with a bottle of Windex and a scrubbing brush, you should know how to clean your TV without permanently damaging it and effectively rendering it unusable (note: never use a scrubbing brush). Some manufacturers suggest using custom cleaners to touch up the screen, but they are often as unnecessary as they are expensive.

Instead of handing over your hard earned money for a matte potion, we recommend that you make your own cleaning solution. With a simple and affordable mix of in-store ingredients, including distilled water and isopropyl alcohol, the method described below is the cheapest way to keep your TV clean. It is just as important that it does a fantastic job.

What you will need

Clean the display

The first thing you want to do is turn off your TV and make sure it has a chance to cool down. Wait until it is no longer warm before proceeding with the following steps. Otherwise damage may result.

If it feels cool, wipe the screen to remove dirt, then wipe it with a soft, lint-free cloth to remove dust. If you don’t see any visible stains after dusting, stop here.

Daniel Jędzura / 123RF

If your screen is still filthy, it’s time to prepare a batch of cleaning solution.

First mix the isopropyl alcohol with a measuring cup with water and make sure that the solution consists of water and alcohol in equal parts. If you don’t have a measuring cup, use a shot glass to measure the amount before mixing. Definitely make sure not to overdo it with alcohol – the resulting solution should not be more than half of alcohol as this could damage the display.

Next, dip your cloth in your freshly mixed solution and wring it out to remove excess moisture. You want the cleaning cloth to be damp but not wet. Then gently wipe the damp cloth over the display. Finally, use the second lint-free cloth to dry the display. Do not leave moisture on it – you want it to be completely dry before turning the TV back on.

Additional tips

If the corners and edges of your TV are difficult to clean, use a Q-Tip moistened with your solution to get to hard-to-reach places.

Make sure you’re using the right chemical. Do not use ethyl alcohol, acetone, toluene, ethyl acid, ammonia or methyl chloride – only isopropyl alcohol.

Always use a clean cloth, as hard particles get caught in the fabric fibers and can leave unwanted scratches.

Make sure your cleaning cloth is damp and not wet. You don’t want drops to spill on your display every time you swipe.

Do not use Windex or any other glass cleaner! Such solutions generally contain ammonia and can damage your TV screen.

Do not use paper towels. They leave tiny scraps of paper that can mess up your display.

Now that your TV is like new, you can clean your earphones.

