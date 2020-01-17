How to charge your iPhone quickly

There has never been a better time to grab a piece of apple pie, whether you want to buy one of the latest iPhone models or take advantage of the recent price drops with older versions of the Apple flagship.

Although the company’s hardware and the latest mobile operating system, iOS 13, ensure smooth performance, there are aspects of the experience that aren’t exactly fast. Apple’s iPhones support fast charging since the iPhone 8, but unlike many of their Android counterparts, Apple didn’t include a fast charger with any model up to the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. So if you want to charge your iPhone quickly and don’t have one of the latest models, you need to buy a special quick charger.

That said, there are many chargers out there and it is not always clear which one you need to charge your iPhone quickly. However, you do not have to worry because we have done the research for you. Here you can read how you can charge your iPhone quickly, whether you are using an iPhone 8 or 11 Pro Max.

What is fast charging and why can’t my charger do this?

We have written an extensive manual for fast charging, but in short, fast charging ensures that the battery of your iPhone can be charged faster than normal with a slower charger. Keep in mind that your phone may be able to charge quickly, but it needs a charger that can deliver enough power.

The 5W charger that comes with most iPhones cannot be charged quickly. It can supply enough power for easy charging, but it is unable to transfer a charge quickly enough to discharge anything with a battery with a higher capacity, such as an iPad.

Most iPads come with a 12 W charging block instead. If you own an iPad, you can use one of these to speed up your iPhone’s charging rate – it won’t harm your phone in any way, because the phone never more is being charged than he can handle. The iPhone 8 and newer devices can charge even faster, but for those kinds of speeds an even better charger is required.

If you wonder how much faster fast charging is, Apple claims it will top up to 50 percent of your iPhone’s battery in just 30 minutes. This means that you can finally say goodbye to waiting for your phone to charge and say goodbye to charging at night. Needless to say, fast charging will alleviate the fear you get when you go out the door and you realize that your phone is at 17 percent.

Which iPhones support fast charging?

The following fast-charging iPhones are not sold with a fast charger:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X.

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

The following fast-charging iPhones are sold with a fast charger:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The official fast charger from Apple

Although Apple does not supply a fast charger with many of its iPhones, it does sell a fast charger in the form of a new cable and charging block for your device. This is far from the cheapest option, but if you want to spend the money to get your charger directly from Apple, this is what you need.

The cable

Again, the cable that you receive with many iPhones is not suitable for fast charging. Apple’s fast-charging system uses USB-C – the advanced version of USB that is now used in many Android phones. USB-C can transfer power faster than older USB standards and fast charging on iPhones requires a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Apple offers an official USB-C to Lightning cable for $ 19 and a longer version of 2 meters for $ 35. It’s so easy to get one at the nearest Apple Store or order one directly from Apple.

The power adapter

Together with the fast-charging cable you need a special charging block, because what is an Apple product without a lot of peripherals? It is an 18-watt adapter with a USB-C port, instead of the usual USB-A port. If you just want to charge an iPhone quickly, then the official 18-watt USB-C power adapter of $ 29 is all you need.

If you have a newer MacBook, you may already have a power adapter that can handle all your fast charging needs. Many MacBooks – especially 2015 models and newer – use USB-C compatible charging blocks and you can use one of these to charge your iPhone quickly in combination with the USB-C to Lightning cable. The most common is the official 30-watt USB-C power adapter, and this can easily do double work if needed.

If you rock a MacBook Pro, you might have a charger that is even more powerful than the 29-watt or 30-watt varieties, and Apple has confirmed that even the 61-watt and 87-watt versions are safe to use with your iPhone 8 or one of the newer models. Remember that the amount of power used is controlled by your phone, so it will never pull more than it can handle and damage itself – and the charger cannot force your phone to accept a wattage that is too high to handle.

Note: If you only buy an adapter for fast charging, you do not need to buy an adapter that is stronger than 18 watts; iPhones can only charge 18 watts, so a more powerful charger would simply cost more money and offer no extra benefits.

The alternative options

As you may have noticed, the fast-charging package from Apple comes for $ 48. Although iPhones are not really known as budget devices, that is not exactly pocket money for another charger. Fortunately, Apple does not have a monopoly when it comes to iPhone fast chargers and you will find alternatives elsewhere that deliver the same performance at a much lower price or offer extra durability.

Note: Although we have tried to select only the best brands and recommended products, we have not tested the products below, so use them at your own risk and your mileage may vary.

Alternative charging cables

It can be difficult to find a USB-C to Lightning cable that is not from Apple, and that is because Apple is strict about who can sell it. One of the few manufacturers allowed to make such cables is the robust accessories designer Nomad, and although expensive, the USB-C to Lightning cable from Nomad is a great choice if you need a harder cable.

It measures 1.5 meters, so it is slightly longer than the standard Apple cable, but the real magic is in the toughness. It is protected by a tightly wound Kevlar braid and has extra protection around the connector, allowing the cable to survive even the worst punishment. It is expensive, but it is supported by Nomad’s five-year warranty, as opposed to Apple’s limited one-year warranty, which somewhat removes the incentive.

Alternative power adapters

You can grab any power adapter with a USB-C port and enough power, but make sure it supports USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) and stick to reputable brands.

A good choice is this 30-watt USB-C wall charger. It only costs $ 26, so it saves you $ 23 if you need an alternative to Apple’s 30-watt charger. It is well assessed and comes from Anker, a well-thought-out accessory company.

Look mom, no wires

Finally, what about fast charging via a wireless charger? Although it is possible to get a fast-charging wireless pad, the technology has not yet reached the point where it can surpass the best wired chargers out there. The maximum wattage that an iPhone can currently get from a Qi wireless charging pad is 7.5 watts. If you are still interested in getting a wireless charger, check out our collection of the best wireless chargers for a few solid options.

