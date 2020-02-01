How to charge 30, 50 or even 100 smartphones or tablets at the same time

Most of us have a few devices that need to be charged regularly, and a decent 2-port or, at most, 5-port charger is sufficient. But some people have to charge more devices than that. Much more. And connecting a number of standard chargers to an extension cord in series is not really a long-term solution.

But there is an answer.

As usual, the solution you choose depends on how much you want to spend.

On the cheaper side of the spectrum there are numerous USB hubs that are equipped with a variety of ports. At the smaller, more reserved end of the spectrum, there are enough USB hubs with 7 ports, 10 ports and 16 ports available.

I have tested these, and although they work well, they are more of a consumer item as opposed to something that you might have in a workplace or office every day. They also process data transfer, so they are not special charging stations.

Prices range from around $ 38 to $ 80.

Need more? Of course.

Here are a few decent USB charging hubs with 20 ports and 25 ports. Priced at around $ 35, these are more suitable for everyday use, and are better able to handle higher capital taxes thanks to more efficient cooling. These are special charging hubs, so do not carry data between devices.

Prices are around $ 40.

Need more ports? No problem.

Although not many people want such charging capacities, there are 60 ports and even 100 ports USB charging hubs, priced in the region of $ 100 to $ 160. They are large and bulky, and require quite some space (factor in having dozens of devices connected, along with all wiring), and are not the kind that you want to move regularly.

You need many USB cables for wiring. I recommend decent braided cables to prevent jamming, and the whole project turns into spaghetti. Cables from the Amazon Basics or Anker Powerline line work well because they don’t get confused.

Although you may find cheaper units in the area, I would not trust their ability to provide this type of power. You are dealing with a lot of power and also many devices connected to one charging point.

Inflating a hundred smartphones at the same time is not necessary.

