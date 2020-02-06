How to change your Outlook password

Regularly changing your passwords to secure and unique passwords is an important component for online security. With so many different websites and services, each with their own methods of changing your credentials, this is not always easy. Follow the steps below to learn how to easily change your Outlook password.

When you’re done, you’ll need to save your new password in a secure password manager.

Change your Outlook.com password

Changing your password in the Outlook desktop client does not change the password of your email provider. If you’re using Apple, Yahoo, or Gmail email in Outlook, see our instructions on how to change your password with these services. Then proceed to the section directly below to learn how to change your credentials in the Outlook app itself. Other email providers ask you to visit their respective websites to change your login information.

However, if you are using an Outlook email address, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Sign in to the Microsoft security page

Visit Microsoft’s dedicated security page and sign in. Then select Password Security on the dashboard. Follow the on-screen instructions for security measures.

Step 2: Choose a new password

On the next page you will be asked to confirm your current password again and to enter your new password. Choose something unique, strong, and long – mix numbers, special characters, and lower and upper case letters – and enter it twice as desired. Then press the blue Save button.

And that’s it! You changed your Outlook.com password. If you’re using the Outlook email client, read on to the next section to learn how to change your password there.

Change your Outlook client password

If you’ve changed your password at your email provider and want to make sure your Outlook email client knows it, use the following steps to change it.

Note: If you use an email account other than Outlook, you will need your app password. On the relevant pages for Yahoo, Gmail and Apple you will find help in finding or generating them.

Step 1: Open the Outlook account settings

Start the Outlook application. When it’s loaded, select “File” from the top menu and then “Account Settings”. and then again account settings in the dropdown menu.

Step 2: change your password

If you have an Office 365 subscription with semi-annual updates or a standalone version of the Outlook client, select the email address you want to change, click Change, and enter your new password in the appropriate fields. Then click Finish.

According to Microsoft, if you have a monthly update subscription to Office 365, you should select “File” and then “Account Settings” and then “Update Password” instead. Then change your password and select OK.

Step 3: make sure it works

If you’ve changed your password, close any additional menus you’ve opened and return to Outlook. Click the Send / Receive button to test whether your new password is working properly. When your emails arrive, great! You have successfully changed your password. If this is not the case or if an error message is displayed, check whether you have entered the correct password.

If you’re using email from Gmail, Yahoo, or Apple, you may need to use the app’s app password instead of your login password. To find out more, click these links for Yahoo, Gmail, and Apple.

