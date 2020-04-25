How to Change Your Oil During Quarantine COVID-19

Image: Hopkins

Thinking of changing your own oil? While we won’t teach you how to do this (you can find tutorials for your specific car on YouTube), let me help you make sure you have all the tools and materials needed to get the job done. It may be a small investment at first but these items will last for years, save you money and give you a plan to tackle in your spare time.

Drain Plug Wrench

You will need a wrench to remove the drain plug from the oil pan to drain the oil. Different vehicles have different drainage caps, but this one from Hopkins confines most vehicles. This means you probably won’t need to buy a new tool when buying a new car.

Wrench Filter Oil, Cup or Pliers

Finding the tool to remove your oil filter can depend a lot on what type of car you have and what filter you take. If you have a standard spin-on oil filter, oil brushes are a great way to get rid of them. If you are driving a car manufactured by Toyota, you will need a special cup to remove the filter.

Oil drainage plan

You can buy a drainage well for less than five dollars, but then you have to treat it for oil in another container for transportation and disposal. I like a specialized drainage chain like Lumax’s. Where as a way to transport your used oil for disposal.

Channel



Now you don’t need a bottle to make an oil change, but it can save you the trouble of spilling oil anywhere when you’re refilling. The funnel is inexpensive and worth having in your oil change kit.

Gloves

Have a pair of latex gloves? Great. If you want, you can buy a pair of mechanical gloves, but latex gloves also work. The oil is hard to get out of your hands and the underside of your car is dirty. The gloves keep all your hands off you so you can grab a cold beer when you’re done.

Ramps or Jack and Jack Stand

If you drive a truck or a large SUV, you probably won’t need to elevate your car to make an oil change. If you drive a sedan or a small SUV, you’ll need to drive it to access it. You can try ramps for slightly easier access instead of a jack and a jack jack.

Engine Oil

It will, however, need engine oil. Make sure you understand the right viscosity and the type of oil. Your owner’s manuals or oil cap will help you identify this. Most cars take five-quarters or less, making a large bottle like this perfect for work. However, the oil is also sold in 1 quarter bottles in case your car takes more than 5.

Oil filter

Oil filters come in all different sizes and styles, but only one is right for your car. If you’re shopping on Amazon, make sure you enter your exact car information, including the size of the engine to get the right filter from the first time.

Hunter’s Washer

On some cars, you have to replace the oil cap washer every time you make an oil change. Don’t forget to pick up some of these if your car needs them or you’ll be left Ubering at the local parts store with oil all the way to your drive.

Everything You Need

You have it. All tools and materials you will need to make an oil change on most vehicles. Be vigilant, prepare all the bubbles and cut.

