How to change your language in Google Chrome

Just because Google’s Chrome browser thinks it knows what language you want to surf the web in, that’s not always true.

Fortunately, you no longer have to put up with these assumptions as we show you here how you can change the preferred language of your Google Chrome browser.

Change your language settings

Changing the language used in Chrome is done in a few steps. Even if the process seems intimidating, it is easy enough for beginners to use. The following steps were done in the latest version of Chrome on Windows 10, but you can use the same procedure on a Chrome OS device as on a Chromebook. A similar procedure applies to the Chromium-based edge browser from Microsoft. Simply find the option using the menu button and click on “Settings” and then on “Languages”. And according to Google, the browser for Chrome on Macs “automatically appears in the default system language for your computer”.

Step 1: Launch your Chrome browser on your device and navigate to the menu button at the top right of your Chrome window. The menu button is represented by three stacked dots.

Step 2: Select settings at the bottom of the menu. Alternatively, you can quickly navigate to the “Settings” menu by entering “chrome: // settings /” in the address bar of your Chrome browser.

Step 3: In the Settings menu, scroll to the bottom of the list and click “Advanced” to see more options.

Step 4: Keep scrolling down until you see Languages. Click or tap Language or the down arrow to the right to see more options.

Step 5: You can add a new language by clicking the blue Add Languages ​​button.

Step 6: Scroll through the available languages ​​and click the language you want to add, or type the language you want in the search bar. After you have selected the desired language, click on the “Add” button at the bottom right.

Step 7: New languages ​​are automatically added to the end of a list. If you have selected more than one language, you can also use the menu button – represented by three stacked dots – to the right of each language in your list to change the order of the selected languages ​​or to remove languages ​​that you do not need or use.

Once you’re done making changes, you can close the Settings tab in your browser or exit Chrome. The changes are automatically saved and updated.

How to display Chrome in a new language or translate web pages

After you’ve added your language, you want to turn it on so that Chrome uses this new language.

Step 1: You want to switch to the languages Settings by navigating to step 4 from the instructions above. Click the menu button to the right of the desired language, which in turn is represented by three stacked dots.

Step 2: A pop-up menu appears. You can select the first field that is next to the phrase Google Chrome in this language.

The restart button is displayed next to the language. You want to restart Chrome to apply the new settings.

If you visit a website or page in that language and the new language is enabled, the Google Translate translation popup will not appear. For example, if you choose to display Chrome in French, Google Translate will not appear when you visit the Amazon France portal.

If you still want Google Translate to appear when you visit a page written in the language in which Chrome is displayed, navigate to Chrome’s language setting and click the menu next to the language you want. You want to make sure that the “Offer to translate pages in this language” check box is selected.

If you really don’t want to change these settings, keep in mind that Google has its own website for translating text or documents, which may save you time. If you regularly translate parts that you find online, you may want to download the Google Translate extension so that you can use it more easily.

