How to cast out and forgive the spirits of your online dating life

Whether you are the pursuer or the haunt, ghosting is now ubiquitous for the online dating experience.

A lack of closure is also part of the field of paranormal activity, as a result of which many of us have a large number of unresolved feelings that prevent these deceased relationships from resting in peace. That is why Mashable proposes Ghost Exorcism Day, a vacation celebrated annually on February 6 where you tell a person that you or you have been ghosted, no matter how much time has passed since haunting, to allow their souls to pass on.

Don’t let your mind go from spooky to cursed.

Image: bob al-greene / mashable

We are not the first to invent a vacation to tackle the misery of digital life. Ghost Exorcism Day is largely inspired by tech podcast Reply All’s brilliant Email Debt Forgiveness Day, which allows people to send a long-awaited response to someone haunting their inbox. Just like e-mail, online dating can be a breeding ground for failed digital communication, which might be resolved with the right excuse.

That is why Ghost Exorcism Day is not about revenge or even rekindling. Exorcisms are a cleansing, an opportunity to let go of the unfinished things that still bind a ghost to you. Whether you are giving or receiving paranormal activity, the goal here is nothing more and nothing less than forgiveness.

That is also the reason why the holiday falls just before Valentine’s Day (which is usually the end of the cuff season). Whether it is better or worse, there is love in the air and many may be mainly concerned with relationships from the past. Maybe, just maybe, there is enough love in the air to make us more compassionate about the uncertain rules and behaviors of online dating.

Ghost Exorcism Day allows the spirits to be the greater person by safeguarding the ghoster from their sins, while also offering themselves the closure that the other party has denied them. In the meantime, the ghoster can commit his mistakes, face the consequences and earn absolution by learning from past mistakes.

You can participate in Ghost Exorcism Day as follows:

Invoke the ghost of a pendulum from behind the grave, that is, someone who suddenly stopped responding without explanation – or vice versa. Send them a message on February 6, along with a link to this article for an explanation. If you were the ghost, forgive them for doing you the wrong thing. If you were the ghoster, apologize for having done them wrong. Do not expect or demand a response. If you receive a response, take the engagement rules below into account. If you want to share your experience, e-mail [email protected] about your seance (or fill in the Google form below). How did you feel? Did it make the chase disappear? What did you learn about the universal paranormal ghosting phenomenon? We can inform our favorite stories a follow-up article (with your permission).

This is what a modern exorcism looks like.

Image: vicky leta / mashable

Now you will very well find that you are still unable to reach the other side, your seance only gives more radio silence. That can still ensure a very productive Ghost Exorcism Day. If you still feel haunted, try our optional ritual below.

Never forget that an exorcism can evoke powerful emotions. These Rules of Engagement are meant to turn your Ghost Exorcism Day into a day that heals instead of hurts.

Rules for involvement

Before you participate, you must ensure that you are in the right emotional state to process a certain result. If you were the ghoster, you could talk (you could even earn it). If you are spooky, you may feel rejected again due to a lack of response or an offensive answer. Remember that this is about shutting yourself down, so a negative reaction is like the last nail in the box that confirms that this spirit can be better left in the afterlife of your dating life.

No luggage. Spirits are immaterial appearances, so by definition it cannot be people who carry a lot of heavy luggage. That means no long-term exes or relationships again. Your ghost should be someone who briefly rushed into your life from the ethers of online dating before he disappeared without a trace.

If the ghost of your choice does not want to participate, don’t insist. You will receive one message to offer forgiveness or apology. That is it.

Ghosters, keep in mind that your apologies and interactions should be focused on giving the other person what he needs. This is not about you or apologizing for your behavior.

All interactions outside the original message must be approached with caution, calmness and attention. You may run the risk of turning a ghost into a zombie. This is not necessarily a recipe for disaster, in the right circumstances. But if it starts to take a turn for the cursed, repeat your original message, say your last goodbye and block.

Optional ritual: Need even greater purification? Light a candle (maybe even some incense), put that song from the pottery scene in Ghost and sit cross-legged with the phone in hand. Go through all your social accounts and contacts and block, estimate, block. With every virtual mind you banish, repeat the sentence: “Mind, bye.”

